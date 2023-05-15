DALLAS — As the maestro of Game 7 perfection, Pete DeBoer could’ve taken the credit. He could’ve pointed to a chord played or a string pulled as the reason his teams had entered six Game 7s previously in his coaching career, and lived to tell the tale after each one.
Instead, prior to his seventh Game 7 on Monday against the Seattle Kraken, DeBoer deflected the credit.
“Listen,” DeBoer told reporters on Monday, “the players decide the games at this time of the year. It’s not the coaches.”
And what exactly does it take for that to happen? Some fortunate play, DeBoer said, and some great goaltending.
DeBoer may not take the credit for his Game 7 excellence, but he sure has a sense of what it takes.
Behind goalie Jake Oettinger, the Dallas Stars sent the Kraken back to the Seattle sea, closing out the second round playoff series with a 2-1 victory Monday night at American Airlines Center. Oettinger allowed only a Oliver Bjorkstrand goal with 17.6 seconds remaining. The Stars will face the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Friday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Oettinger recorded 22 saves. He was pulled in the Game 6 loss to Seattle, though maybe that should’ve been a sign of better things to come. With Monday’s Game 7 win, Oettinger improved to 6-0 this postseason in games after a loss.
Perhaps all the stars were aligning Dallas’ way for a Game 7 victory this time around. Between DeBoer’s streak, and Oettinger’s bounce back ability, Dallas had history on its side. Then the cherry on top: a steal near Seattle’s blue line turned goal for Roope Hintz, who sent the American Airlines Center fans into a frenzy after breaking a more than 35-minute scoreless tie.
Teams who scored first in NHL history were 146-47 in Game 7s before Monday, including 3-0 this season. A goal from Wyatt Johnston with under eight minutes left helped the Stars secure another win in both those statistics.
Johnston turned 20 on Sunday. Fans in attendance sang him Happy Birthday after his fourth goal in his first postseason.
As DeBoer essentially predicted, Hintz and Johnston brought the fortunate play, and Oettinger brought the great goaltending.
By this point, Oettinger’s ability to respond to a loss has become his most well-known attribute. DeBoer credited Oettinger’s mindset. When Oettinger spoke after a win in Game 2 – which was after an overtime loss in Game 1, of course – he gave insight into that mindset.
“This year, that’s what it’s all about,” Oettinger said. “The great teams, the ones that have won it all, their records are always crazy after losses. They brush themselves off, they take the good and learn from the bad, and they forget pretty quickly. These series are long. Every game is huge. So it’s all about the response.”
And coming out victorious in Game 7? That’s all about the players.