STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Drew Bowser hit a routine fly that Texas outfielders couldn't find in the twilight sky, allowing Alberto Rios to score the game-winning run from second, and Stanford edged the Longhorns 7-6 on Monday night to advance to its third straight College World Series.
Rios was nearly thrown out at second for the third out of the ninth after his long fly to left hit off the wall. Texas almost got out of the inning again when Bowser hit a high fly, but it dropped about 15 feet from outfielder Dylan Campbell.
Stanford (44-18) will play top-seeded Wake Forest on Saturday in the College World Series.
Bowser made it 2-0 in the second with his third home run in three games.
Stanford scored three runs with two outs in the fourth for a 6-3 lead. Carter Graham followed an intentional walk with an RBI single to break a tie and Braden Montgomery added a two-run single for a three-run lead.
Texas (42-22) was also seeking its third consecutive appearance in the College World Series.
Campbell tied it at 6-all in the eighth with a single and then turned a double play on a long throw from right field to retire Saborn Campbell at third.
Tennessee 5, Southern Miss 0
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Drew Beam struck out seven in six innings, Zane Denton hit a three-run blast in the fifth and Tennessee beat Southern Miss 5-0 on Monday night to clinch the final spot in the College World Series.
Tennessee (43-20) advances to Omaha for the second time under coach Tony Vitello. The Vols will face LSU on Saturday.
Beam got the start after a four-hour rain delay. He left in the seventh after allowing back-to-back hits, but Chase Burns ended the threat with consecutive strikeouts. Burns secured his second save of the season after striking out four in 2 2/3 innings.
Maui Ahuna capped the scoring in the seventh with a solo home run.
It was Denton's second three-run homer of the NCAA Tournament. He helped Tennessee reach the super regionals for the third consecutive year with a go-ahead blast in the ninth against Clemson.
Southern Miss (46-20) was attempting to extend the career of long-time coach Scott Berry, who is retiring with a school-record 528 wins.
---
NCAA Division I Baseball
All Times CDT
Best of Three: x-if necessary:
SUPER REGIONALS
Host school is Game 1 home team; visiting school is Game 2 home team; coin flip determines Game 3 home team
Winston-Salem Regional
At David F. Couch Ballpark
Winston-Salem, N.C.
(Wake Forest wins series, 2-0)
Game 1: Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4
Game 2: Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5
Wake Forest (52-10) advances to CWS
---
Stanford Regional
At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.
(Stanford wins series, 2-1)
Game 1: Texas 7, Stanford 5
Game 2: Stanford 8, Texas 3
Game 3: Stanford 7, Texas 6
Stanford (44-18) advances
---
Baton Rouge Regional
At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge, La.
(LSU wins series, 2-0)
Game 1: LSU 14, Kentucky 0
Game 2: LSU 8, Kentucky 3
LSU (48-15) advances to CWS
---
Hattiesburg Regional
At Pete Taylor Park
Hattiesburg, Miss.
(Tennessee wins series, 2-1)
Game 1: Southern Mississippi 5, Tennessee 3
Game 2: Tennessee 8, Southern Mississippi 4
Game 3: Tennessee 5, Southern Mississippi 0
Tennessee (43-20) advances
---
Gainesville Regional
At Condron Family Ballpark
Gainesville, Fla.
(Florida wins series, 2-0)
Game 1: Florida 5, South Carolina 4
Game 2: Florida 4, South Carolina 0
Florida (50-15) advances to CWS
---
Charlottesville Regional
At Davenport Field at Disharoon Park
Charlottesville, Va.
(Virginia wins series, 2-1)
Game 1: Duke 5, Virginia 4
Game 2: Virginia 14, Duke 4
Game 3: Virginia 12, Duke 2
Virginia (50-13) advances to CWS
---
Eugene Regional
At PK Park
Eugene, Ore.
(Oral Roberts wins series, 2-1)
Game 1: Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8, 9 innings
Game 2: Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7
Game 3: Oral Roberts 11, Oregon 6
Oral Roberts (51-12) advances
---
Fort Worth Regional
At Amon Carter Stadium
Fort Worth
(TCU wins series, 2-0)
Game 1: TCU 4, Indiana St. 1
Game 2: TCU 6, Indiana St. 4
TCU (42-22) advances to CWS
---
College World Series
At Charles Schwab Field
Omaha, Neb.
All Times CDT
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Bracket 1
Friday, June 16
Game 1 - TCU (42-22) vs. Oral Roberts (51-12), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2 - Florida (50-15) vs. Virginia (50-13, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, June 18
Game 3 - Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 4 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20
Game 5 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD (loser eliminated)
Wednesday, June 21
Game 6 - Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD (winner advances unless Game 7 needed)
Thursday, June 22
x-Game 7 - Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, TBD (winner advances)
Bracket 2
Saturday, June 17
Game 1 - Wake Forest (52-10) vs. Stanford (42-18), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2 - LSU (48-15) vs. Tennessee (42-20), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, June 19
Game 3 - Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 4 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20
Game 5 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD (loser eliminated)
Wednesday, June 21
Game 6 - Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD (winner advances unless Game 7 needed)
Thursday, June 22
x-Game 7 - Game 3 vs. Game 4 winner, TBD (winner advances)
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Sunday, June 24: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 25: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Monday, June 26: Bracket 1 winner vs. Bracket 2 winner, 6 p.m.