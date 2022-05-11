It may have been the spring game, but the Lions were already looking forward to summer workouts and the fall season.
With cheerleaders cheering away, the Big Blue Band playing loud, the Brigadettes dancing and a new Lady Lion mascot joining the Big Lion, Tyler High School's football team put on a show.
With fans in the stands, there were some explosive plays as the Blue won over the White 29-21 at the THS Field.
Standouts such Derrick McFall, Montrell Wade, Xavier Tatum, Marquette Martin
There were a number of college coaches roaming the sidelines, including some from Vanderbilt, Colorado State and Tyler Junior College, among others.
Ricklan Holmes, who is entering his 11th season as the Lions head coach, told his team he was happy with their improvement.
Later he added, "Anytime you go through 15 practices like we did and you come out healthy, that is going to be a good thing," Holme said.
The Lions' summer workouts begin June 6 with the players reporting for fall game the first week of August. Tyler has a scrimmage date at Terrell on Aug. 19. Tyler then opens the season on the road at Marshall on Aug. 26.