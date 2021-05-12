It may have been a spring game, but it felt like the fall at the Tyler 

LIONS' TALE: Former John Tyler quarterback X’Avier Allen was in attendance for the game. He is a sophomore Erskine College in Due West, South Carolina. The Fleet played a six-game spring schedule and will play in the fall. Allen is majoring in sports management. ...  The Lions will have a freshman-only scrimmage at Marshall on Aug. 13, with the freshman, JV and varsity scrimmaging DeSoto on Aug. 20 in Tyler. ... Tyler’s varsity season opener is against Texas High in Texarkana on Aug. 27.

 
 

