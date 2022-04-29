There is the XFL and the USFL, but a more traditional football game unfolded on Friday in Tyler.
It was Tyler Junior College's annual Black & Gold Spring Game, featuring new head coach Tanner Jacobson and golden-armed quarterback General Booty.
The excitement, along with free food for tailgating, led to a big crowd of fans starving for football.
"We had a great turnout from the fans," said Jacobson, who takes over for Thomas Rocco who left the Apaches for an assistant coaching position at Sam Houston State University. "It was nice to get the jerseys on — the black and gold. To see some energy and see some flashes of some great things, still working on some consistency."
Jacobson was hired officially on April 20, coming from a two-year stint as an assistant coach at note Juco program Snow (Utah) College. He attended six of the 14 spring practices with defensive coordinator Matt Gordon conducting the other practices.
The new chief liked what he saw.
"General looked good tonight," said Jacobson, 27, who played at Texas Tech and later at BYU. "The defense made some plays, which was very, very encouraging. I've been impressed with (wide receiver) Tyrone Browning the past couple of scrimmages. He's really stepped up and made some plays. Jordan (Wallace) was a little banged up at receiver and Tyrone came in and the receiving corps stepped up."