Former Spring Hill High School pitcher Hunter Hollan was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 74th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
Hollan, who started his high school career at Hallsville High School and finished at Spring Hill, was drafted in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers after a solid first season at San Jacinto College.
The big lefty elected to return to San Jacinto for another season, and then transferred to the University of Arkansas.
In his one season at Arkansas (2023), he went 8-2 with a 4.13 earned run average, 74 strikeouts and 29 walks in 17 appearances and 80.2 innings pitched.
As a freshman at San Jacinto, Hollan was 10-3 with a 3.08 ERA, 104 strikeouts and 17 walks in 73 innings. In 2022 as a sophomore, he was 9-3 with a 3.69 ERA, 96 strikeouts and 28 walks in 80.1 innings.
Hollan was 6-4 as a junior at Spring Hill with a 1.95 earned run average, 126 strikeouts and 21 walks in 82.1 innings pitched. In a COVID-19 shortened senior season, he was 1-1 with a 1.25 ERA, 17 strikeouts and three walks in 16.2 innings of work.
Players with Texas ties taken were (along with Texas Rangers and Houston Astros choices) include:
First Round
8. Kansas City Royals, Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton H.S.
19. Tampa Bay Rays, Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU.
36. Los Angeles Dodgers, Kendall George, OF, Humble Atascocita H.S.
Third Round
71. Washington Nationals, Travis Sykora, RHP, Round Rock H.S.
74. Cincinnati Reds, Hunter Hollan, LHP, Arkansas (Spring Hill H.S.)
Fourth Round
111. Los Angeles Angels, Joe Redfield, OF, Sam Houston St.
118. Baltimore Orioles, Levi Wells, RHP, Texas St.
120. Tampa Bay Rays, Hunter Haas, SS, Texas A&M.
124. Seattle Mariners, Aidan Smith, OF, Lovejoy, H.S.
136. Los Angeles Dodgers, Dylan Campbell, OF, Texas.
Fifth Round
139. Oakland Athletics, Nathan Dettmer, RHP, Texas A&M.
Sixth Round
179. Chicago White Sox, Lucas Gordon, LHP, Texas.
Seventh Round
195. Washington Nationals, Ryan Snell, C, Lamar.
199. Kansas City Royals, Trevor Werner, TWP, Texas A&M.
204. Los Angeles Angels, Cole Fontenelle, 3B, TCU.
219. Atlanta Braves, Justin Long, RHP, Rice.
Eighth Round
234. Los Angeles Angels, Barrett Kent, RHP, Pottsboro H.S.
240. San Francisco Giants, Josh Bostick, RHP, Grayson College.
241. Baltimore Orioles, Braxton Bragg, RHP, Dallas Baptist.
251. San Diego Padres, Kannon Kemp, RHP, Weatherford H.S.
Ninth Round
265. Arizona Diamondbacks, Kyle Amendt, RHP, Dallas Baptist.
10th Round
295. Arizona Diamondbacks, Zane Russell, RHP, Dallas Baptist.
296. Chicago Cubs, Luis Martinez-Gomez, RHP, Temple College.
300. San Francisco Giants, Ryan Vanderhei, RHP, TCU.
302. Milwaukee Brewers, Morris Austin, RHP, Houston Christian U.
313. Philadelphia Phillies, Cam Brown, RHP, TCU.
Houston Astros
1. (28) Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska.
2. (61) Alonzo Tredwell, RHP, UCLA.
3. (99) Jake Bloss, RHP, Georgetown.
4. (131) Cam Fisher, OF, UNC Charlotte.
5. (164) Chase Jaworsky, SS, Rock Canyon H.S., Colo.
6. (194) Ethan Pecko, RHP, Towson.
7. (224) Joey Dixon, RHP, Stanford.
8. (254) Ryan Johnson, 2B, Pepperdine.
9. (284) Jeron Williams, SS, Toledo.
10. (314) Austin Deming, 3B, BYU.
Texas Rangers
1. (4) Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida.
4. (108) Skylar Hales, FHP, Santa Clara.
5. (144) Alejandro Rosario, RHP, Miami.
7. (201) Izack Tiger, RHP, Butler County CC.
8. (231) Julian Brock, C Louisiana.
9. (261) Quincy Scott, OF, Palomar College.
10. (291) Case Matter, RHP, Washington.