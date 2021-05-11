After no spring training in 2020, coupled with a very young team, the fall football season was not what the Lions were accustomed.
With a season of seasoning and three weeks of spring drills, Tyler High coach Ricklan Holmes is already looking forward to the 2021 campaign.
But first is the annual Blue & White game. The contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Tyler Lions Athletic Complex on Lion Lane just south of the high school.
Holmes is entering his 10th year as head coach and athletic coordinator at his alma mater.
Tyler will have 29 returning varsity players, many who played as freshmen a season ago.
The Lions will have a freshman-only scrimmage at Marshall on Aug. 13, with the freshman, JV and varsity scrimmaging DeSoto on Aug. 20 in Tyler.
Tyler's varsity season open is against Texas High in Texarkana on Aug. 27.