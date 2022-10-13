DALLAS — DeVere Levelston only spent one season at Tyler Junior College, but that 2019 campaign with the Apaches where he had 42 tackles, including a team-leading 12 ½ stops for a loss plus five sacks in eight games, is an experience which continues to stick with him.
“Yeah, it played a big part (in helping me get where I am now),” Levelston now a senior defensive tackle at SMU, said. “Coach [Alex Wierzbicki, graduate assistant for the defensive line], he did a great job teaching me some very fundamental things there. It was a great journey, going juco. It wasn’t anything like (what) I know now, but it was definitely a great start to take that next step into college and being able to perform at this level.”
Levelston had previously been a defensive standout for perennial high school powerhouse DeSoto in suburban Dallas but looking back realizes that year spent in Tyler helped lay the foundation for him to be successful at the Division I level and to be prepared for the sometimes rather strenuous and unique demands of playing in your hometown.
Playing in the same town as friends and family is often a double-edged sword for collegiate or professional athletes. Some consider it a huge blessing to be in such familiar surroundings while others see it as a curse with people constantly hitting them up for tickets and favors.
However, it’s safe to say Levelston was elated to return to DFW after his year away, and to again play in front of countless family and friends with the Mustangs. “It was almost a dream come true, being able to play in front of your family, friends, and everybody you love. Then, on the other hand it’s a great education,” he said.
“Everything just played out for the best. My mom came out here, my aunts, my uncles, so I have a lot of family who come to the games every week. I’ve got heavy support and that’s a great thing about playing here in Dallas.”
In 2021, Levelston made news with the story of how he used Name Image and Likeness (NIL) to raise money for his mother, Charena, who had experienced kidney failure and was seeking a transplant. Through the generosity of many of his coaches, teammates, SMU fans, and college football fans in general, he raised over $20,000 to assist her efforts to get a new kidney. Unfortunately, his mother passed away on Sept. 4, 2022, one day after SMU opened its 2022 season with a 48-10 win at North Texas.
Levelston wasn’t asked how his mother’s death has affected him on the field but did discuss how knowing this is his final season with the Mustangs gives him extra motivation whenever he hits the field for practice or a game.
“It makes me want to go harder. Today, I felt like I had to pick it up in practice to get some of the younger guys going,” he said. “It’s weird. I feel like you never know when it’s going to end and it’s sad when it does. It’s reality. Knowing that it can come to an end, you just want to amp up a little bit more on everything you do.”
During his two seasons on the Hilltop, Levelston has gained more experience with each passing day in the program with how the Ponies like to do things and has learned considerable life lessons which as one of the veteran leaders on defense he now feels comfortable passing on to his younger teammates. “I’m more of a lead-by-example guy. I’ve never taken the leader role,” he said. “Even my senior year at DeSoto, I was a captain, but I never really spoke out or did anything. I feel like now than I’m older and more mature, it’s able to come more naturally now.”
“I feel like in every aspect, football, life, you go through a lot of different things. When you go through those things, you grow as a person, as a human. I feel like I grew spiritually, in football, with my family being close to home so I’m able to see them every other day. I’ve grown in all aspects of life and that was a great thing about being in Dallas.”
Not only has playing in his hometown and in such familiar, comfortable surroundings paid off for this affable young defensive end, but the ex-Apache has also enjoyed playing for three different head coaches in Thomas Rocco at TJC, Sunny Dykes, now at TCU, his first two seasons at SMU, and current Mustangs first-year head coach Rhett Lashlee.
Levelston has also enjoyed playing for the three positional coaches he’s had at SMU: ex-Mustang player Randall Joyner (2020), Chidera Uzo-Diribe (2021), and current d-line coach Calvin Thibodeaux.
“Most definitely (I’ve taken things from every coach I’ve played for),” he said. “I’ve had some great coaches, mentors who took their time with perfecting my craft. It was great to have those guys and it’s great to have Coach Tibbs (working with me) right now.”
Heading into a Friday matchup with Navy in Dallas (6:30 p.m., TV: ESPN), SMU is 2-3 and has dropped three straight games. However, despite the Mustangs’ current skid, Levelston remains optimistic about how he’d like to end his collegiate career.
“I want to win it all. I feel like we still have a chance. That’s my mindset, I want to win it all and that’s still my goal,” he said.
