LARAMIE, Wyo. — Andrew Peasley completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end John Michael Gyllenborg on a fourth-and-7, and running back Sam Scott punched in the 2-point conversion as Wyoming stunned Texas Tech 35-33 in double-overtime on Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
Tyler Shough, who finished with 338 yards passing and three touchdowns, had given the Red Raiders a 33-27 lead after finding Jerand Bradley for a 15-yard score, but the senior quarterback’s conversion pass failed.
Scott’s walk-off score sent the crowd of 26,450 pouring onto the field late Saturday following a game that was delayed for 78 minutes due to a lightning storm that moved through Laramie.
Peasley, who limped off the field at the end of regulation after absorbing a big hit by nose tackle Jaylon Hutchings, ran for a 5-yard touchdown on the first possession of overtime.
Tahj Brooks answered for Texas Tech with a 6-yard touchdown run on third-and-2 to force a second overtime.
The Red Raiders stormed out to a quick 17-0 lead with the help of fumbles by Wyoming running backs Jamari Ferrell and D.Q. James.
John Hoyland, who was voted to the preseason AP All-American second team, booted a career-long 56-yard field goal to stop the bleeding for the Cowboys and start a 20-0 run.
Shough was intercepted by Wrook Brown moments later, which led to a 4-yard touchdown pass from Peasley to fullback Caleb Driskill to make the score 17-10 with 11:20 remaining in the second quarter.
Scott converted a fourth-and-2 and then broke free for a 17-yard touchdown run to tie the score 17-17 in the third quarter. Wyoming’s offense kept Shough and Co. on the sideline with the 13-play, 76-yard drive that chewed 7:31 off the clock.
“Really frustrated for the guys in that locker room,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said after falling to 1-5 in road games with the Red Raiders. “I thought we came out and started really fast and then we allowed them to get back in the game. Hat’s off to Wyoming for playing so hard and playing into overtime.”
BYU 14, Sam Houston 0
PROVO, Utah — Kedon Slovis threw for 145 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns to lead BYU to a 14-0 victory over Sam Houston on Saturday night.
LJ Martin ran for 91 yards on 16 carries in his BYU debut. The Cougars (1-0) totaled 257 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per play in Slovis’ first game leading the offense after transferring from Pittsburgh during the offseason.
Jakob Robinson led a stout BYU defense with two interceptions. The Cougars shut out an opponent for the first time since defeating Savannah State 64-0 in 2014 and blanked an FBS opponent for the first time since beating Hawaii 47-0 in 2012.
Keegan Shoemaker threw for 147 yards and tallied three interceptions for Sam Houston. The Bearkats (0-1) totaled 185 yards and 11 first downs in their FBS debut.
BYU marched 50 yards in eight plays on its opening drive, taking a 7-0 lead on a 6-yard run from Slovis. The Cougars couldn’t do much right on offense through the rest of the first half. They totaled just 66 yards their final six drives before halftime. Penalties and an inability to establish the run game were the biggest culprits in the lack of production.
Troy 48, SFA 30
TROY, Ala. — Gunnar Watson threw four touchdown passes and Kimani Vidal ran for 248 yards to help power Troy to a 48-30 season-opening victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night.
The Trojans closed out the 2022 season with 11 straight victories, their seventh Sun Belt Conference title, a win over UTSA in the Cure Bowl and the nation’s second-longest win streak, behind only National Champion Georgia.
Watson sandwiched touchdown passes to Ethan Connor and Jabre Barber around a 45-yard pick-6 by Reddy Steward to build a 21-3 lead after one quarter, but his second-quarter fumble was turned into a touchdown by the Lumberjacks and the Trojans held a 31-20 advantage at intermission after Watson hit Comer again with a 19-yard score.
Vidal carried 25 times and broke free for a 59-yard gain but did not find the end zone as Troy dominated with 545 total yards to Stephen F. Austin’s 240. The Trojan’s ground game had a collective 42 carries for 346 yards. Watson finished 14-of-22 passing for 199 yards.
Brian Mauer completed 18 of 31 passes for 136 yards with an interception for the Lumberjacks.
Houston 17, UTSA 14
HOUSTON — Donovan Smith threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns, Samuel Brown had 106 yards receiving and Houston held on for a 17-14 win over UTSA on Saturday night in a season opener and the Cougars’ first game as a Big 12 Conference member.
Smith, who was 22-of-34 passing, threw touchdown passes of eight yards to Joseph Manjack IV in the first quarter and six yards to Matthew Golden in the third as Houston built a 17-7 lead. The Cougars finished with 334 yards of offense.
Houston donned the old Houston Oilers colors for the game.
Frank Harris was 18 of 36 for 209 yards passing with a touchdown, but he was intercepted three times in the span of five minutes in the third. Kevorian Barnes rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown for UTSA, which finished with 417 yards.
“We didn’t play winning football,” UTSA coach Jeff Traylor, the former Gilmer High School coach, said. “Two-thirds of the triangle we did. We held them to 100 yards rushing. We were physical. I’m proud of that. Offensively, we rushed for over 200 yards. You can tell we can impose our will with our three running backs. Our passing game was not very clean. Obviously, three turnovers are hard to overcome.”
California 58, North Texas 21
DENTON — California coach Justin Wilcox says he and his players spent “about seven seconds” talking about the school’s impending move to the Atlantic Coast Conference a day before the season opener.
There’s still a season to be played in the Pac-12, and it started nicely for the Golden Bears.
Jaydn Ott rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns, Isaiah Ifanse scored three times and Cal beat North Texas 58-21 on Saturday, a day after the Golden Bears agreed to join the ACC.
Cal (1-0) was playing about 40 miles from SMU, another ACC newcomer along with longtime Bay Area and Pac-12 rival Stanford.
“It’s significant,” Wilcox said. “We pay attention to it, but the team, we don’t have a lot of control over any of that. What we can control is practice and performing. When the news broke about the ACC, it was good news, but we talked about it for about seven seconds.”
On the day the ACC invitations became official Friday, the Golden Bears were at the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys making final preparations for their first opener at a so-called Group of Five opponent since Air Force in 2004.
Cal was a 56-14 winner in that game in Colorado, and outgained UNT 669 yards to 225 while scoring the final 31 points in this one. The Golden Bears held the Mean Green to 9 yards after halftime in their highest-scoring game since 2015.
Stone Earle had three TD passes but was intercepted twice in the debut of North Texas coach Eric Morris and the first game for the Mean Green (0-1) as members of the American Athletic Conference, the league SMU will be leaving. UNT just left Conference USA.