WYLIE — The Wylie Pirates halted the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders 3-1 on Friday in Game 1 of their Class 6A bi-district baseball series.
Game 2 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler. If a third game is needed it will be played after the conclusion of Game 2.
Lucas Grundy pitched well for the Red Raiders, going six innings while allowing six hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck out three and issued one walk.
Cooper Hill had a solo homer for the Red Raiders in the sixth inning to bring Legacy within 3-1. Hill also added a single for two hits with singles by Tyler Priest and Dakota McCaskill.
Brady Dalton had a solo homer for the Pirates and pitcher Isaac Phe allowed three hits in five innings of work.