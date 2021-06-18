Wyatt Koricanek of Texas State University fired a 67 on Friday to grab the lead through the second round of the 112th Texas Amateur at Midland Country Club.
Koricanek is at 9-under 135, three shots ahead of Chris Berzina.
Koricanek was one of the final players to qualify for the field.
“I was dying to get in,” Koricanek said. “I was really excited to get that call, like ready to go. You hope to play well in every tournament you go to, but I honestly felt like I was going to play well here.”
Tyler’s Clay Hodge, the former Grace Community School and Texas A&M University linkster, was the first-round leader. He is now in third with Andres Acevedo at 5-under 139.
Ryan O’Rear (Leander), Jake Doggett (Hutto) and Blake Parks (Odessa) are all tied for fifth at 4-under 140.
Tyler’s Aaron Hickman is tied for 12th at 2-under 142.
Defending champion Trey Bosco is tied for 16th at 1-under 143.
Joshua German, of Gun Barrel City, missed the cut at 6-over. German is a recent graduate of Mabank High School and will be a freshman in the fall at Sam Houston State University. Tyler’s Luke Loggins missed the cut at 14-over, and Trip Hobson of Crockett missed the cut at 10-over.
Hodge’s 64 on Thursday broke Midland Country Club’s competitive course record since the course was renovated in 2015. Hodge also had six birdies and an eagle on Thursday.
The youngest player at Midland Country Club this week is Luke Hagan, a 16-year-old from Austin. Ben DeLaRosa from Dallas also is 16. Both have birthdays coming up this summer; Hagan is just six days older than DeLaRosa.
The oldest player in the field is 62-year-old Ken Coutant from Dallas.
Round three will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.