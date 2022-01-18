COMMERCE — The UT Tyler Patriots earned their first win over a nationally ranked opponent in the Division II era with an 80-67 victory over No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday.
That is the first loss by the Lions on their home floor since Feb. 9, 2021.
It took 50 seconds for the Patriots to get on the board, but after a layup from Montse Gutierrez, they never looked back. UT Tyler ran out to a 9-0 lead to start the game thanks to seven points from Gutierrez and a layup from Liah Davis.
Defensive pressure from the Patriots held the Lions scoreless for the first 5:14 of game time. That led to UT Tyler holding a 16-9 lead after the first 10 minutes. Davis and Gutierrez combined for 13 of those 16 points, with Destini Whitehead connecting on a three pointer for the other three points.
The second quarter saw UT Tyler stretch the lead all the way out to 17 points by the end of the frame. Lovisa Hevinder took the opportunity to continue her run of shooting form, knocking down three of her four attempts from deep. The defense from UT Tyler continued to stay on form, holding #4 Texas A&M-Commerce to two separate scoring droughts of over two minutes.
Hevinder ended the quarter with nine points and Whitehead added another five as the Patriots outscored the Lions by 10 during the frame.
Through the first 2:50 of the third quarter, layups from Gutierrez and Davis, and another 3-pointer from Hevinder drove the lead all the way out to 22 points. Davis led the charge for UT Tyler with a team high eight points in the period on three of four shooting.
Despite three separate scoring droughts of at least 1:40 in the quarter, the Patriots held a 57-41 lead going into the final period.
A quick 10-5 run from the Lions over the first 1:27 of the final quarter cut the lead down to its closest mark since the 3:03 mark of the second quarter. Davis and Whitehead were able to calm the storm, as Davis made a pair of free throws and a layup while Whitehead nailed her third and final three pointer of the night.
Texas A&M-Commerce responded with its own 14-7 run over the next 4:23 of the game to once again cut the lead to 11 with just 2:38 left in the game. That spurred the UT Tyler defense to action once again, as they only allowed two points for the remainder of the contest.
The Patriots went 28-for-48 for a season-high 58.3 percent from the floor in the contest and added in 50 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Both of those tallies are the highest marks given up by the Lions this season.
Liah Davis matched her season-high of 26 points after going 11-for-14 from the floor and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Whitehead added 17 of her own and Hevinder and Gutierrez each scored 15 points.
Davis had a team-high 11 rebounds on the night, and Kelsey Crouse chipped in an additional eight.
UT Tyler held the Lions to a season low 33.9 percent shooting and just 23.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Patriots forced the Lions into 14 turnovers and converted those into 19 points.
UT Tyler will head to Silver City, New Mexico, to take on Western New Mexico for a 3 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.