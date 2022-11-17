GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico — The UT Tyler offense shone just as bright as their stellar defense on Thursday afternoon as the Patriots scored an 83-57 victory over Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras at Mario Morales Coliseum
The Patriots improve to 4-1 on the young season.
Frances King took her turn to lead the Patriots in scoring as she hit for 16 points on an efficient 5-8 from the field and added in 6-8 from the charity stripe. King also added a pair of assists and three rebounds to her tally.
Coming in just behind King was sophomore Lovisa Hevinder, who added in 15 points and led the team in rebounds with nine, and added in two assists and a steal.
The final player in double figures on the day was Tina Machalova, who tacked on 11. She had a team-high five assists.
The UT Tyler defense proved to be suffocating yet again, holding the Jerezanas to just 33% shooting from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc.
The Patriots will now return home and get a short break before taking on Southern Arkansas and Henderson State on Monday and Wednesday as part of a two-game trip to the Natural State. Monday’s game will tip off at 6 p.m. in Magnolia, Arkansas and Wednesday’s game will tip off at 4 p.m. in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.