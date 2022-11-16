GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO — The UT Tyler Patriots are 2-0 in women’s basketball games in Puerto Rico.
The Patriots followed Tuesday’s 84-50 victory over Puerto Rico-Mayaguez with a 71-47 win over Puerto Rico-Bayamon on Wednesday. Both games were played at Mario Morales Coliseum.
UT Tyler (3-1) will play its third and final game in Puerto Rico at 11 a.m. (Central) Thursday against Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras.
In the first game, the Patriots got a pair of big performances from Montse Gutierrez and Lovisa Hevinder against Puerto Rico-Mayaguez.
Gutierrez had a game-high 24 points on the night with 9 of 10 from the free throw line and 5 of 6 from 3-point land.
Gutierrez was joined by Hevinder to be the only two players in double figures on the night for the Patriots. Hevinder had 15 in the contest, and all 15 came via the 3-pointer as she went 5 of 8.. Hevinder chipped in an additional three rebounds and four assists.
It was a game that UT Tyler dominated from nearly start to finish as the Janes made the first basket of the game, but the Patriots matched it just 18 seconds in and never looked back.
Other notable contributions include four steals for Destini Whitehead, a team high six rebounds and five assists for Emma Lundgren, as well as the first points as a Patriot for Lundgren, Franzi Prinz, Madyson Tate and Mariah Neal.
In the second game, a trio of Patriots were in doubles figures, led bny Gutierrez (16 points). Whitehead added 15 points and was 8 of 8 at the free throw line. Tina Machalova had 13 points and was 7 of 9 at the charity stripe.
Frances King had eight assists and Hevinder added four steals.
The Patriot men (1-0) are stateside and will travel to Russellville, Arkansas to meet Arkansas Tech on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Tucker Coliseum. The Wonder Boys are 0-2.
On Saturday, the men play Northeastern State at 4 p.m. in the NSU Event Center in Talequah, Oklahoma.