GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO — UT Tyler got a pair of big performances from Montse Gutierrez and Lovisa Hevinder as the Patriots scored an 84-50 win over Puerto Rico-Mayaguez on Tuesday in a women's basketball at the Mario Morales Coliseum.
Gutierrez had a game-high 24 points on the night with 9 of 10 from the free throw line and 5 of 6 from 3-point land.
Gutierrez was joined by Hevinder to be the only two players in double figures on the night for the Patriots. Hevinder had 15 in the contest, and all 15 came via the 3-pointer as she went 5 of 8.. Hevinder chipped in an additional three rebounds and four assists.
It was a game that UT Tyler dominated from nearly start to finish as the Janes made the first basket of the game, but the Patriots matched it just 18 seconds in and never looked back.
Other notable contributions include four steals for Destini Whitehead, a team high six rebounds and five assists for Emma Lundgren, as well as the first points as a Patriot for Lundgren, Franzi Prinz, Madyson Tate, and Mariah Neal.