Erik DeRoo, a Grace Community School graduate, is joining the Texas Tech women’s basketball program as the Director of Player Development, head coach Krista Gerlich announced.
DeRoo goes to Texas Tech after spending the past five seasons as assistant coach and creative recruiting coordinator.
"With the ever-evolving presence of creative digital recruiting, we set out to create a position that not only will help develop players on the court, but off the court, in the classroom, prepare them for the professional world, and also help build their brands and of course the Texas Tech brand—more specifically the Lady Raider brand," Gerlich said in a news release. "In my eyes, we hit a home run hire in Erik DeRoo as he is extremely seasoned in all of these areas. Erik's passion, vision and knowledge align perfectly with what we have in store for Lady Raider basketball. I'm thrilled that he has joined our staff, and our program just took a huge step forward in restoring our historic Lady Raider tradition."
"I am honored to be a part of Lady Raider basketball," DeRoo said. "While leaving ACU was a difficult decision, after speaking with Coach Gerlich and seeing all the resources that Texas Tech has to offer I knew this would be a great opportunity for myself and my family. Coach Gerlich is well-respected throughout women's basketball and I have known for some time that I wanted to be a part of her staff at some point in my career. I am looking forward to seeing this program grow and compete for championships. Coach Gerlich has a big vision for this program and I am excited to be a part of it.
"The history of Lady Raider Basketball truly speaks for itself. In my new role with this program, I am excited to help elevate all social platforms for this program, the student-athletes and our coaching staff. This brand is important and we are going to strive to be one of the biggest brands in women's basketball."
DeRoo was a first-team All-East Texas selection in 2010 and second-team TAPPS All-State as he averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists.
He set five school records at Grace: 3-pointers in a season (106), 3-pointers made in a game (eight), steals in a game (12), free throw percentage in a season (89 percent), and career free throw percentage (83 percent).
DeRoo played college basketball at UT Tyler and McPherson College.
DeRoo will be replaced at Abilene Christian by another East Texas native as Edgewood’s Weston Jameson joins the Wildcats staff, head coach Julie Goodenough announced.
"I am so excited to add Coach Jameson to our staff," Goodenough said in a news release. "With invaluable Division I and Division II coaching and recruiting experience, he really checks all of the boxes in what we needed to add to our program. Weston is very personable and has established himself as a high character and aggressive recruiter, who has been evaluating in our recruiting area for basically his entire coaching career. I believe he will be able to hit the ground running with on court coaching as well. He already knows a great deal about our style of play and will be a huge asset to continue developing our perimeter players. Weston's experience as a student-athlete and coach at Harding give him a unique perspective on the blessing and benefit of coaching in an intentional Christian environment."
Jameson, the son of former Edgewood basketball coach Jay Jameson, is a 2009 graduate of Edgewood, where he played basketball, football and baseball.
Jameson spent last season as an assistant coach at Arkansas State after five seasons at Harding University.
"I am incredibly grateful to Coach Goodenough for the opportunity to join her, Coach Lambert, Coach Cole and this talented team," Jameson said. "I'm so appreciative of my time at Arkansas State, and my readiness to step into this new role at ACU is largely due to Coach Daniel, the rest of the staff, and players at ASU. Coach Goodenough and her staff have built something special here and I'm excited to join them as we enter our first year in the WAC. My family and I cannot wait to experience everything the Abilene Christian community offers."
As a player, Jameson dished out 474 assists, which ranks fourth on Harding's career list and helped the Bison to the 2014 GAC Tournament title. During his career, he played in three NCAA Division II Tournaments.
DeRoo and his wife, Kim, have one daughter, Tatum.
Jameson and his wife, Lauren, have two daughters, Berklee and Kelynn, and a son, Harrison.