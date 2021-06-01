BULLARD — When going to the state tournament, there is no substitute for experience.
For the Bullard Lady Panthers, this is their first time to advance to the UIL Softball State Tournament.
But on the coaching staff, Bullard has three people who have been all been a part of two previous state tournaments.
Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry played at Slocum High School when the Lady Mustangs advanced to the softball state tournament in 1996. She was also the head coach at Henderson when the Lady Lions made it to state in 2012.
Bullard assistant coach Maria Ledkins played second base at Mineola and helped the Lady Jackets reach the softball state tournament in 2012 and 2013.
“It’s so exciting that I’ve already had a little bit of experience that I can help pour into them,” Ledkins said. “When I walked in as a player, I was like oh my gosh, this huge. It’s going to be big for them to stay true to themselves and remained composed and focused. Coach Murry preaches that all of the time, which helps us all. It’s going to help me remain composed, because I’m going to have those little giddy feelings again. I want to try to keep myself focused in as a coach in this aspect and enjoy every moment of Bullard softball all of the way.”
Bullard assistant coach Kendell Redd also played in two state tournaments, but in basketball. Redd was on the Slocum teams in 2009 and 2010 that went to state and won a state title in 2009.
“We kind of feel like the third time is the charm for us,” Murry said. “Each of us, this is our third time to go. I think that experience from each of us will definitely translate to our kids and hopefully make this an enjoyable experience for them but also realize it’s a business trip. We’re going with a plan to win. And obviously we’re proud no matter the outcome, but we want to compete and compete well.”
Redd said it’s interesting to experience a state tournament from both perspectives.
“It’s very special,” Redd said. “When you’re a player, you’re going there and you’re doing the work every day in practice. To see that pay off, it’s a really wonderful feeling as a kid. It’s something that you make these goals, and you work and bond with your team.
“Then on the side of coaching, it’s all of the stuff we do behind the scenes. It’s getting ready for practice. It’s getting the girls ready. And it’s just as much as big of a payoff for us, as well. To experience that and now we get to love on them and get to have that joy with them, as well.”
For Ledkins, who is in her fourth year at Bullard, this group holds a couple of special meanings. Seniors Claire Cannon and Gabby Nichols were freshmen when Ledkins arrived, and her sixth grade P.E. class that year are now freshmen.
“It’s a very big deal to me,” Ledkins said. “Claire and Gabby were in my first class. Also, my first class teaching is the freshman class I have now. And Claire plays my position, so it’s a little personal for me.”
Bullard (32-5) is set to take on Liberty (31-7) in the Class 4A semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports