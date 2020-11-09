Joe and Michael Drennon teamed up for three straight years in Mineola — helping the Yellowjackets win a state title in 2016 — and another in Hallsville.
On Friday night, the duo was back together in Grand Saline’s 34-27 road win over Arp.
Joe is in his first year at Grand Saline following a three-year stint at Hallsville. The Indians entered Friday’s game against Arp in a must-win situation to advance to the postseason.
The Indians were going to be without three coaches — two on the offensive side — due to COVID-19. Coach Drennon decided to give his son Michael a call to see if he could help him during Friday’s game.
Michael, who was an H-back and linebacker for Mineola from 2014-16 and played his senior year at Hallsville, is a 21-year-old student at the University of Texas at Tyler majoring in kinesiology.
“He ran the offense for four years,” Coach Drennon said. “I just needed him to chart plays for me and get the results so at halftime, we would know what we can and can’t do.”
“I always want to be there for him when he needs me,” Michael said. “I just had to make sure I didn’t have to work. I had a clear schedule, and my boss was happy about it. It was just fun being there with him. I don’t get to see him as much right now since he is in football season, and I have only been able to go to one other game, so to be able to go out there and do what he needed me to do was enjoyment in itself.”
Whether it was a one-off appearance or something that could happen again in the future, Coach Drennon said it was great to be on the sideline with his son once again.
“Anytime you get to do something with your kids, it is great,” Coach Drennon said. “Him standing down there with me was fun. I’m hoping he will decide he wants to go into coaching, and I would hire him as soon as he graduates.
“I have coaches all of the time ask me about having my kids play for me, and I tell them to enjoy every moment because it’s the greatest thing in the world.”
Coach Drennon’s oldest son, Tyler, coached one year for him in Hallsville.
Michael said he is currently a personal trainer and his current plan is to go to physical therapy school once he graduates from college.
Following the win over Arp, the Indians (3-6) now head to the playoffs to face No. 9 Daingerfield at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Ore City.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen this week, but we are going to give it our best shot,” Coach Drennon said. “All we ask for is a chance. We are very young with a lot of freshmen and sophomores, and we were picked next to last in the district. Getting into the playoffs is an accomplishment, and I am proud of the guys for making it happen. This is good for the program, and it will pay off in the long run. I always say that it doesn’t matter the draw, getting in is better than no playoffs at all.”
Asked if Michael would be joining him again on the sidelines for the playoff game, Coach Drennon said he told him to be ready, just in case.
Michael said even if he isn’t asked to coach on Thursday, he and his girlfriend, Brooke Bates, plan to go watch the game.