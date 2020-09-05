It may be Labor Day, but Coach Ricklan Holmes and his Tyler High Lions are ready for work.
Sporting a new name, the school formerly known as John Tyler High School still has lofty goals as fall football workouts get underway on Monday at the Lions' practice.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Lions have been going through conditioning drills. Now, Tyler High along with Class 6A and 5A schools around the state will begin regular practice. The Lions are set to being at 6 a.m. Monday.
Holmes believes the extra weeks of conditioning and teaching will help the team improve in areas since his young team did not go through spring practice.
The Lions lost key players to graduation including Kitan Crawford (Texas) and Isaiah Johnson (Trinity Valley), but Holmes is excited about the influx of young talent.
Some of the key players include: defensive backs Travion Ates (6-0, 185) and Keelan Erwin (5-9, 175); and defensive linemen LaTravion Hawkins (6-1, 280), Preston Johnson (6-3, 250) and Ashton Williams. Avery Coleman, a sophomore, is expected to play on both lines.
The Lions will find a place for the versatile athlete Ken’Yontae Pinkard (5-11, 185). Other noted players include juniors — wide receiver/DB Robert Draper (6-0, 185) and running back/linebacker Jakyron Lacy (6-0, 200).
Other contenders for positions include athlete Eli Sanchez, OL KaDarius Tave, LB/tight end Tory Howland, athlete Ja’Davion Lacy, WR Makavion Potts, WR/DB Xavier Tatum and WR/DB Montrell Wade.
The big question is at quarterback. Last year Cameron Ford was the starter but he transferred to Chapel Hill. Sanchez also saw playing time at QB. Contenders include senior Pinkard, juniors Sanchez and Kameron Key, and freshman Ladarius Franklin.
Tyler is scheduled to scrimmage Pine Tree High School in Longview on Sept. 18 (kickoff is 7 p.m.) and then open the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 24 against Texas High on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The remainder of Tyler’s non-district schedule includes: Oct. 2 — at Tyler Legacy, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 9 — at Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.; and Oct. 16 — at Mesquite Horn (Hanby Stadium), 7:30 p.m.
The Lions’ District 7-5A Division I schedule includes: Oct. 23 — at McKinney North, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 6 — vs. West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming); Nov. 13 —at Wylie East, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 20 — vs. Highland Park, 7:30 p.m. (Pink Out); Nov. 27 — at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.; and Dec. 4 — vs. Longview, 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night).