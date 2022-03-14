Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.