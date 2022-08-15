Longhorn legend Steve Worster, a bruising fullback in the wishbone offense that led Texas to two national football championships, died on Saturday. He was 73.
The Texas athletic department announced his death, for which no cause was given.
The two-time All-America is a member of the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor as well as the Texas Sports, Texas High School Football and Cotton Bowl Halls of Fame.
Known to Longhorns fans as "Woo-Woo" Worster and "Big Woo", he rushed for 2,353 yards and 36 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry from 1968-1970. He had 457 carries. Texas won three Southwest Conference titles with a 30-2-1 record over that span.
He was featured on the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine in 1970. He also appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated that season on Dec. 14, 1970.
Worster was consensus All-America in 1970 and finished fourth on the Heisman Trophy ballot that season (behind Stanford's Jim Plunkett, Notre Dame's Joe Theismann and Mississippi's Archie Manning.
He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 1971 (fourth pick in the 12th round) but never played in the NFL. He played one season in the Canadian Football League (Hamilton Tiger-Cats) before giving up football and returning to Texas.
"Steve was the toughest football player I have ever seen," Longhorn teammate and College Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob McKay said. "He hit or was hit on every down and never backed down or slowed up."
Before attending Texas, Worster led Bridge City to two state title games, including winning the 1966 Class 3A state championship (30-6 over McKinney).
He helped lead the Longhorns to national titles in 1969 and 1970, which included a school-best 30-game win streak.
In the "Big Shootout" between No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Arkansas, Worster was the leading rusher with 94 yards on 25 carries. He helped the Longhorns to a 15-14 win on Dec. 6, 1969 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In the 1970 Cotton Bowl, Worster ran for 155 yards on 20 carries in Texas' 21-17 win in Dallas.
Worster was born in Rawlins, Wyoming on July 8, 1949. He parents later moved to Orange County in Texas.
He was a catcher on the baseball team was the fullback on the football. He was all-district all four years and all-state three years. Worster rushed for 5,422 yards during his high school career, including 38 100-yard games, which is second in Texas prep history behind Robert Strait's 41 (Ken Hall and Billy Sims also had 38 100-yard games).
Worster led the Bridge City Cardinals to a 13–1 season and the Class 3-A state football championship in 1966, running for 2,210 yards and being named a High-School All-American. His jersey No. 30 was retired by the school district.
Worster is survived by a daughter, Erin, and a son Scott.