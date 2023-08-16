Winona missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season in 2022.
The Wildcats did score their most points (148) since 2019 after scoring 115 and 96 the previous two seasons, but the defense has given up 380 and 395 points the last two seasons after allowing 253 and 236 in 2019 and 2020.
Winona will look to increase its offensive production while also lifting the defensive intensity to a higher level to get the program back to the postseason, somewhere the Wildcats have been five times under head coach Keylon Kincade after only going once (2012) in 17 seasons before his arrival in 2014.
“I expect them to lead by example,” Kincade said. “They work hard, and they do a good job. Losing is not in the equation for this group of kids. We’re going to have to get some of the other guys brought up to the table with them. Their leadership by example is something positive and something to look forward to.”
Kincade was joined by juniors Josh Rice, Jordan Pullum and LurBryson Ross and senior Cabron Hampton at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“We’re looking to get back on track,” said Rice, who is a quarterback and linebacker for the Wildcats. “We didn’t have a great season last year. We just really want to get back to winning.”
“Just winning games, trying to do better than we did last year and the year before that,” said Pullum, a wide receiver. “We are really trying to make it to the playoffs and just win more.”
“My expectation for us is really just win, have a better record than we did last year and shock a lot of people,” said Ross, who plays multiple positions for the Wildcats.
“It’s my final year, I want to go out with a bang, go out with some wins on my belt,” said Hampton, a wide receiver and cornerback. “I want to finally go to the playoffs for the first time in my career.”
Winona has gone 1-8, 2-8 and 2-8 the past three seasons.
Ross is a dynamic weapon who had four touchdowns in the return game last season.
Winona will host Grace Community in the season opener on Aug. 25.