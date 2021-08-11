Flyer

The Winona Wildcats are conducting a "Wildcats with Jase" football scrimmage Friday night at Wildcat Stadium in Winona.

The Wildcats are hosting the Mineola Yellowjackets.

Admission is free, but fans can make a donation of any amount at the gate for Jase Blackwell, 6-year-old son of Mineola athletic director and head football coach Luke Blackwell.

Jase was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Carlisle-Bishop Gorman

The Bishop Gorman Crusaders are hosting the Carlisle Indians in a football scrimmage on Thursday in Tyler.

The scrimmage is scheduled for 6 p.m. at McCallum Stadium on the Bishop Gorman campus.

 
 

