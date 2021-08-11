The Winona Wildcats are conducting a "Wildcats with Jase" football scrimmage Friday night at Wildcat Stadium in Winona.
The Wildcats are hosting the Mineola Yellowjackets.
Admission is free, but fans can make a donation of any amount at the gate for Jase Blackwell, 6-year-old son of Mineola athletic director and head football coach Luke Blackwell.
Jase was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Carlisle-Bishop Gorman
The Bishop Gorman Crusaders are hosting the Carlisle Indians in a football scrimmage on Thursday in Tyler.
The scrimmage is scheduled for 6 p.m. at McCallum Stadium on the Bishop Gorman campus.