SAN ANTONIO — Fairfield entered Saturday’s Class 3A final without being challenged too much throughout the season.
The Lady Eagles had just one single-digit victory and one loss all season, and both of those came in the first three games of the season in November.
Winnsboro put No. 2 Fairfield to the ultimate test on Saturday morning, and the Lady Eagles prevailed with a 60-54 win over the Lady Raiders at the Alamodome.
“We are disappointed we don’t get to play again as a team,” Winnsboro head coach Robert Cochran said. “That’s the hard part.”
Fairfield won the season opener 60-54 in overtime over Sunnyvale and two games later dropped a 51-47 decision to Class 4A No. 6 Waco LaVega. The Lady Eagles (40-1) followed that with 38 consecutive victories, averaging 72.8 points per game and allowing just 27.9 points per contest, culminating in their second title in three seasons.
“I don’t have a lot of words,” Fairfield head coach Sally Whitaker said. “I really don’t know what to say. I’m just proud of the kids. All year, they’ve known this is the expectation. To handle that pressure and get to this point and fight like they had to fight today to win, even through adversity.
Fairfield led 49-41 entering the fourth quarter, but Winnsboro opened the final period with an 8-2 run to cut the score to 51-49.
The Lady Eagles stretched their lead back to double digits, 60-49, with 1:24 to play. A layup by Faith Acker cut the score to 60-51 with 1:13 on the clock. Fairfield missed two free throws, and the Lady Raiders came down and put up a 3-pointer by Faith Sechrist that missed, but Winnsboro got the rebound, and Sechrist connected on her next attempt from downtown to make the score 60-54 with 52 seconds to play.
Fairfield missed two more free throws, but the Lady Raiders turned it back over with 34 seconds left. More missed free throws by the Lady Eagles appeared to give the Lady Raiders another chance to cut the deficit to one possession, but Fairfield grabbed the rebound and went back to the line. The Lady Eagles missed two more free throws but forced another turnover before missing more free throws with 16 seconds left.
Fairfield didn’t attempt a free throw until there was 1:50 remaining in the game. The Lady Eagles finished 5 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Winnsboro came down, and Shanda Davis drove to the basket but couldn’t get the shot to fall through contact. She got the offensive rebound and put it back up, and McKinna Brackens secured the rebound to give the Lady Eagles the victory.
“We wanted to give ourselves a chance, and we get to the fourth quarter, and it was 51-49, and we had an opportunity to tie it up and we didn’t get that done,” Cochran said. “We got stuck on 49 for a while. That’s what happens when you have two great teams.
“They’re a great team, and they do a good job. They’re a tremendously coached team. They don’t have any weak links. Sometimes, you just have to take your hat off to them. They made more plays than us and they beat us. That’s what happened today. It’s not lack of effort. These kids did everything we asked them to do, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Junior Faith Acker finished with 24 points and 19 rebounds for Winnsboro (34-6).
“This year we had a great year, and we played every game,” Acker said. “That was our goal. Obviously, losing wasn’t our goal. We just worked so hard, and it sucks. We’ve just got to work even harder next year to come back and get what we want.”
Winnsboro, outrebounded Fairfield 46-26 on Saturday.
“That’s all we talked about because the last two games, we’ve literally been outrebounded by 20 in our regional final game, and even Thursday, we were outrebounded significantly. We thought if we could keep the rebounding close, it would give us a chance.”
Fairfield scored off of the opening tip on a layup by Breyunna Dowell before the clock even started. The Lady Eagles led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter. Fairfield extended its lead to 20-12 early in the second quarter before Winnsboro went on a 7-0 run.
The Lady Raiders eventually took a 26-24 lead on a 3-pointer by freshman Halle Deaton. Fairfield answered with a 10-2 run, capped by a jumper by Breyunna Dowell just before the buzzer to send the Lady Eagles into halftime with a 34-28 lead.
Dowell scored 18 of her team-high 20 points in the first half and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“It’s like hitting the jackpot,” Dowell said. “I know I made them proud. It feels good.”
McKinna Brackens, who is the daughter of University of Texas and Jacksonville Jaguars standout Tony Brackens, finished with 8 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Her cousin, Shadasia Brackens, scored 16 points.
Winnsboro has four seniors — Halle Darst, Reese Lindley, Haleigh Risner and Gina Brownlee.
———
Fairfield 60, Winnsboro 54
Winnsboro 12 16 13 13 — 54
Fairfield 16 18 15 11 — 60
WINNSBORO —Halle Darst 2-5 2-2 6; Faith Sechrist 2-7 0-0 6; Shanda Davis 1-9 0-0 2; Reese Lindley 1-9 2-2 5; Faith Acker 11-17 2-2 24; Halle Deaton 2-4 1-2 7; Jayden Cox 1-3 0-0 2; Jewelisa Duffer 0-0 0-0 0; Kaitlyn McAdoo 1-4 0-0 2. Team 21-57 7-8 54.
FAIRFIELD — Breyunna Dowell 10-18 0-0 20; Emori Davis 1-3 0-0 3; Jarahle Daniels 3-5 3-4 11; Shadasia Brackens 8-14 0-4 16; McKinna Brackens 3-6 2-9 8; Addisyn Cox 0-2 0-0 0; Avery Thaler 1-7 0-0 2; Jimilyah Nash 0-0 0-0 0. Team 26-55 5-17 60.
3-POINTERS — Winnsboro 5-16 (Deaton 2-2, Sechrist 2-5); Fairfield 3-8 (Daniels 2-3).
REBOUNDS — Winnsboro 46 (Acker 19); Fairfield 26 (Dowell 6, M. Brackens 6).
ASSISTS — Winnsboro 13 (Davis 4); Fairfield 17 (Daniels 7).
STEALS — Winnsboro 6 (Sechrist 3); Fairfield 12 (Dowell 5).
BLOCKS — Winnsboro 2 (Acker 2); Fairfield 5 (M. Brackens 2, Thaler 2).