The TJC soccer squads captured wins in their opening matches on Sunday in the national soccer tournaments.
In Evans, Georgia the No. 1 Apaches Ladies scored a 3-0 win over No. 12 Motlow State (Tennessee) on Sunday in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Soccer Tournament at Blanchard Woods Park.
TJC's Apache Ladies play No. 8 Barton (Kansas) at 8 a.m. (Central) Tuesday.
A few miles south in Brevard County, Florida, Tyger Smalls scored with 25 seconds on the clock to life the No. 2 Apaches to a 3-2 win over No. 11 Otero (Colorado) in the NJCAA Division I Men's National Soccer Tournament at Orlando Health Stadium.
Tyler will play Arizona Western at 11:30 a.m. (Central) Tuesday.
APACHE LADIES
Tyler Junior College improved to 21-0 on the season and the Apache Ladies had a day off on Monday.
In other first day matches: No. 2 Hill (Texas) 4, No. 11 Laramie County (Wyoming) 2; No. 10 Salt Lake (Utah) 3, Butler (Kansas) 1; and No. 9 Iowa Western 2, No. 4 Polk State (Florida) 1.
After a scoreless first half, the Apache Ladies scored three goals in the second half.
Daniella Wilken was in goal for the clean sheet, making two saves. It was the 14th shutout of the season for the Apache Ladies.
TJC took a 1-0 lead when Samantha Hulstaert scored off an assist from Carmen Garcia Llanes with 52:23 showing.
A little over four minutes later at 56:55 when Nyxalee Munoz scored an unassisted goal.
Then less than four minutes later at 60:41, Xochitl Nguma scored to give TJC a 3-0 lead.
Monday's results included: No. 8 Barton 3, No. 12 Motlow State 0; and No. 7 Eastern Florida State 4, No. 11 Laramie County (Wyoming) 0.
APACHES
Smalls hit a free kick outside the box that sailed into the back of the net to give the Apaches the one-goal victory.
“Great goal by Tyger, he’s had a lot of goals this year but once you got in that position, you felt good about your chances,” said TJC head coach Steve Clements, whose team is the 15-2-1. “I like that team, I like that team a lot, they are direct, they are well coached. With the delay and all, it was a weird game so one of those you just try to survive.”
Otero opened the scoring 12 minutes into the contest when Rafael Da Silva scored to give the Rattlers a 1-0 lead.
TJC tied the game in the first half as Tony Ngombi scored.
As halftime began the lightning and storms rolled in causing a two hour, 15 minute delay. When the teams did get back onto the field, the Apaches wasted no time in taking the lead in the first couple minutes as Tai-Reece Chisholm hit a robound shot into the goals.
Da Silva scored to tie the game at 2-2 with 35 minutes on the clock.
Aidan Leak was in goal for the Apaches, making eight saves.
The Apaches had 20 shots to nine by the Rattlers. TJC also had nine corner kicks to Otero's one.
In other first round games on Sunday, No. 10 Angelina tied No. 3 Monroe (New York) College, 0-0; No. 1 Daytona State (Florida) defeated No. 12 Montgomery (Maryland), 3-2; and No. 4 Salt Lake (Utah) won over No. 9 Eastern Oklahoma State, 2-1.
Results on Monday included: No. 8 Cowley (Kansas) 3, No. 12 Montgomery 0; and No. 7 Arizona Western 1, Otero 0.
The winner of each pool advances to the semifinals.