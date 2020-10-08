Two Whitehouse baseball players are currently in Fort Myers, Florida, for the Perfect Game WWBA World Championship.
The event started on Wednesday and will continue through Monday at Jetblue Park.
Left-handed pitcher/outfielder Logan Whitfield is playing for FTB/SF Giants Scout Team 2021, and infielder Jack Clark is playing for Premier Baseball Scout Team.
Clark’s team took the field on Wednesday and took a 13-5 win over Slammers Baseball 2021.
Clark went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk.
They were scheduled to play again Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays Scout Team.
Whitfield’s squad also played Thursday against Team Citius 2021 National.
Whitehouse head baseball coach Greg Branch spoke about the duo being selected to play in this showcase and what they bring on the field.
“It’s an honor for them to able to represent the school the way they do,” Branch said. “They are two great kids and two great players. They will be getting a lot of national attention playing with some of the best players in the country. This particular showcase is full of Major League scouts and executives. It’s a chance for them to improve their draft stock. It’s an honor
“Logan is a great all-around player with a great arm and a great bat. He has a great presence on the mound, a moxie you can’t coach. He’s takes the mound and doesn’t going to lose, and he has the tools to make him special.
“Jack is without a doubt a game changer. He can change the game in the field with an incredible play or with one swing of the bat at the plate. He has raw power from the left side that you don’t see every day, especially from a middle infielder. Along with Logan, they are the two hardest workers in the program and set an example for everyone else. Now, they are seeing the fruits of their labor.”
Whitfield has committed to Texas Tech, and Clark is committed to the University of Louisiana.
Clark is also a starting linebacker for the Whitehouse football team and will miss the Wildcats’ home opener against Corsicana on Friday.
The games are being streamed at perfectgame.org.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports