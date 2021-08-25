TEXARKANA — In a football rivalry that dates back to 1926, fans will get to see if the Lions or Tigers have the biggest roar to start off the 2021 season.
The Tyler High Lions and Texas High Tigers, who have been in the same district for many years of that rivalry, will tangle in the opener for both teams on Friday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. as the teams meet at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park (Summerhill Road and W. 12th St., Texarkana, Texas 75501).
The Lions lead the series with the Texarkana school, 41-29-2, but the Tigers won last year 41-21 in Tyler. The Rose City squad had won the previous six encounters, including four straight in the playoffs (2010, 2011, 2014, 2015).
The Tigers were 11-1 last year and look to continue their roll, while the Lions had an uncharacteristic 2-7 season and hope to rebound.
"(Lions) are anxious to get going, taking what they learned in the scrimmage last week (vs. DeSoto) and apply it this week," Holmes said.
Holmes said sophomore Derrick McFall will start at quarterback, but also said senior transfer Eli Holt will get plenty of playing time.
The QBs have two standouts targets in Makavion Potts (45 catches, 655 yards, TD last year) and Montrell Wade (26-500-4). Others in the mix are Kameron Key and Zachuan Williams.
The top two scheduled running backs are De'Marion Dewberry and JaMichael Cooper.
Up front for the Lions are center Jordan Jackson, guards Sergio Munoz and John Taylor, and tackles Cornelius Hartsfield and Ameer Johnson.
As for Texas High, the Tigers are loaded again.
"Texas High has plenty of star powerm," Holmes said. "They have defender Derrick Brown who has committed to Texas. They are solid at quarterback (Brayson McHenry) and running back (Braylon Stewart)."
LIONS TALES: The Lions are ranked No. 66 in Class 5A Division I in the TexasFootball.com computer rankings, while the Texas are No. 11 in Class 5A Division II. ... After the Texas High game, the Lions will be the home team next week against rival Tyler Legacy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 3. ... Next week's Texas High vs. Arkansas High game has been cancelled due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the community, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Arkansas and Texas city and county officials, local health care departments and both Texarkana Arkansas School District and Texarkana Independent School District superintendents discussed the upcoming event, and the decision was made to cancel this year's football game. With COVID-19 being at a critical stage, there is concern that a well-attended game with many local residents will add additional strain to an already overwhelmed health care system.