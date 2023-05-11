WHITEHOUSE — It will be a busy weekend for Whitehouse senior Jermod McCoy.
On Thursday, he was set to play center field in the opening game of the Wildcats’ area round playoff series against Ennis at home.
On Saturday, he will be back playing baseball as the Wildcats travel to Ennis for Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of their series.
In between, McCoy will be jumping at the UIL State Track and Field Meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“I’m excited,” McCoy said. “It was my goal, and I’m just glad I accomplished it. I’m ready. I want to win.”
McCoy will compete in the long jump and triple jump in Class 5A.
“It’s very fulfilling,” Whitehouse track and field coach Don Garlitz said. “I know he’s worked really hard. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him. He’s got some natural talent, and we knew he was good, but his work ethic has been the difference.”
Whitehouse jumping coach Jared Freeman said it’s not often you get to coach a talent like McCoy.
“It’s awesome, anytime you get a kid to go to state, that’s big time,” Freeman said. “I was talking to somebody and they asked me what it’s like coaching him. And I remember my first year coaching varsity football was Patrick Mahomes’ junior year, and it’s like wow, this coaching stuff is kind of easy. That’s kind of what it’s like coaching Jermod. You show up, and he just performs. It doesn’t matter what the level of competition is, he just gets better every time.
“I probably won’t get to coach another one like him for another 15 years, because he’s very special. Anytime it’s a big moment, he rises to the occasion.”
At regionals in the long jump, he had got surpassed before his final jump. McCoy responded with a jump of 23-7.75 to take first place.
McCoy had a triple jump of 48-7.5 at regionals, but his PR is 49-11.
McCoy said he’s aiming for at least a 24-0 in the long jump and a 50-0 in the triple jump.
“I just have to be relaxed and know I can do it,” McCoy said. “I’ve been working with Coach Freeman. We’ve been working on some bounding and doing just like that just to prepare me for it. I’ll be ready.”
McCoy has signed to play football at Oregon State University.
McCoy will compete in the long jump at 10:45 a.m. Friday and the triple jump at 2:45 p.m. Friday.