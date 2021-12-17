Jake Parker, a former Whitehouse High School star, has added another All-America honor.
The Howard Payne University wide receiver was named to the American Football Coaches Association second-team All-America team, the organization in Waco announced.
Parker played in all 10 games for the Yellow Jackets and led the American Southwest Conference in four major offensive categories at the end of the season, including total receiving yards (1,113), yards per game (111.9), receptions (52), and touchdowns (13 receiving, 15 total). Parker had a season-long reception of 70 yards against Mary Hardin-Baylor and a game-high 184 yards receiving against East Texas Baptist.
Parker, who also played at Tyler Junior College and Texas Tech, ran 10 times for 119 yards and a touchdown and was 2-for-2 passing for 24 yards. In addition, he returned four kicks for 66 yards, 14 punts for 191 yards, and a touchdown and posted four solo tackles and two interceptions on defense.
He quit football for a while while working in the oil fields in Midland. In 2019, Parker decided to give football another try at the encouragement of his best friend Patrick Mahomes.
Over two and a half seasons for the Yellow Jackets, Parker has 123 catches for 2,282 yards and 21 touchdowns receptions. HPU, which plays home games at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood, finished 7-3 overall.
Parker was a second-team D3football.com All-American selection in the spring.
This season, he has been named the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year, first-team all-conference, Regional Player of the Year, and first-team all-region.
Parker played three years of football at Whitehouse High School. He was a Texas Sports Writers Association second team all-state selection in 2014 and first-team all-district honoree. He holds the record for most receiving yards in a single season at Whitehouse. He was a multi-sport athlete, participating in baseball and basketball.
He is the son of Chad and Angie Parker and has two siblings. He is pursuing a degree in Kinesiology.
The AFCA has selected an All-America team every year since 1945. The five teams now chosen for each AFCA division evolved from a single 11-player squad in 1945. From 1945 until 1967, only one team was chosen.