WHITEHOUSE — Marshall Johnson and Garrett Feiden both moved to Whitehouse during the middle of their high school careers.
Johnson came to Whitehouse as a sophomore from Chapel Hill. Feiden got to Whitehouse as a junior all the way from Kansas City, Missouri.
The duo became not only teammates but friends.
They will take that friendship to college while also getting to continue to be teammates as they both signed with Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, on Wednesday in the C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
“Marshall and I have been close ever since I moved here,” Feiden said. “We’ve been like brothers. We’re looking forward to the next four or five years that we get to play together.”
“We’ve been talking about this since junior year since I met him,” Johnson said. “We would always talk about how nice it would be to play with each other.”
Feiden was a standout offensive lineman for the Wildcats, but at Benedictine, he said he will move to defensive end and outside linebacker.
“That’s going to be fun,” said Johnson, who is a defensive lineman.” “Maybe I can teach him a couple of moves.”
Johnson had 50 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as a senior.
Both Feiden and Johnson said the environment, campus, coaches and facilities were all a factor in choosing Benedictine.
Feiden said watching Patrick Mahomes play for his hometown Chiefs and then finishing his high school career at Mahomes’ alma mater was a cool experience.
Feiden said he wants to major in business. Johnson said he hasn’t decided on a major but plans to minor in theater.
Also signing on Wednesday was wide receiver Trevor Theiring, who will play for Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
“I really liked the coach’s friendliness and the opportunity that it gave me,” Theiring said.
Theiring had 70 catches for 754 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Receivers coach Jason Hooker said Theiring’s consistency and dependability are traits that helped him be successful at Whitehouse and should help him contribute at the next level.
Offensive coordinator Akeem Leviston said Feiden, Johnson and Theiring all played large roles in helping the Wildcats win 16 games and get a playoff victory during the past two seasons.
“We wouldn’t be the program we are today without these three young men,” Akeem Leviston said.
Athletic director Adam Cook said it’s always great to see Whitehouse athletes get the opportunity to go to the next level.
“You create a culture by the things you celebrate and the things you discipline,” Cook said. “Anytime we have an opportunity to celebrate our kids that are going to have an opportunity to go on and compete at the college level, it’s huge. Academically, they position themselves with their grades. They also impressed some coaches on film. I am very excited for them and their families.”
