WHITEHOUSE — Two Whitehouse student-athletes signed with two-year schools on Tuesday afternoon inside C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Alexia Maynes will play volleyball at Hill College, and Caitlyn Johnson will cheer at Tyler Junior College.
Maynes said playing college volleyball wasn’t originally in the plans, but that she is looking forward to the opportunity.
“I’m definitely super excited,” Maynes said. “I wasn’t expecting I was going to be able to play, but Coach (Britney) Nordin talked to me about it, and we decided it would be a good option for me.
“I really liked the environment. As soon as I got to play with the girls, I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”
Maynes was the District 16-5A Blocker of the Year and was a second-team All-East Texas selection. She had 102 kills and 34 blocks.
“She’s worked really hard to get to this point,” Nordin said. “It’s been a blessing to coach her these past four years.”
Maynes said he wants to major in business.
Johnson will stay close to home to cheer in college.
“It’s very special,” Johnson said. “I’ve wanted to go there for a while. I love Coach Tammy (Rose). She has such a great future ahead for me.”
Whitehouse coach Jason Lopez said he enjoys seeing his cheerleaders get a chance to go to the next level.
“As a coach, my goal is to give them the confidence and training skills they need so they can pursue not only their education, but also cheerleading as far as it will take them,” Lopez said. “Anytime they get an opportunity to continue cheering in college, it opens up a lot more doors and more opportunities.”
Johnson said she plans to pursue dentistry.