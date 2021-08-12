WHITEHOUSE — There’s a new head coach for the Whitehouse Wildcats as they get ready for the 2021 football season.
Kyle Westerberg was introduced as the Wildcats’ fourth head coach since 2004 in March. Westerberg, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Barbers Hill, takes over for Marcus Gold, who left for Wylie East after going 23-11 in three seasons at Whitehouse.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, they were able to go through spring football practices, which gave Westerberg an early chance to get to know his team and implement his system.
”It’s fast and furious,” Westerberg said. “We got 16 practices in the spring, but we lost a week here, so things are going fast. But having the spring helped a lot. It allowed me to identify things we need to work on and places where we’re OK at. And the kids got to know me, and I got to know them.”
Whitehouse graduated several starters on offense from the 2020 squad that went 8-3.
“One of our points of emphasis is going to be on the offensive line and replacing five starters,” Westerberg said. “The spring allowed us to get a good base and foundation laid with those guys. From Day 1 of spring ball, they have gotten better every day, and they’re a fun group to coach.”
The Wildcats do return starting quarterback Joey Conflitti, who threw for 1,684 yard and 24 touchdowns last season.
“With Joey being able to play 11 ball games last year as a sophomore is huge, and these guys look up to him,” Westerberg said. “We’ve also got a good young group of receivers.”
Conflitti, a junior, will look to build on the experience he gained as a sophomore.
“I think it will help a lot,” Conflitti said. “Obviously there’s a new system in, and I have to learn that as well. But the spring definitely helped the offense out big time, already knowing what plays we have to run and what schemes are great against certain defenses.”
The Wildcats return six starters on defense, include Jayden Brandon, who picked off four passes last season.
“I think we’re going to be a No. 1 defense, for sure,” Brandon said. “Our DBs are really good. We’ve got four returning starters at the DB position, so I think it will be good.”
“I feel pretty good about us defensively,” Westerberg said. “The linebacker position, I feel pretty good there, and the defensive line position, I feel pretty good about them, as well.”
Whitehouse will scrimmage Melissa at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Rains’ Wildcat Stadium in Emory. The Wildcats will host Forney in the season opener at Aug. 27.