After a 30-win campaign and a trip to the area round of the playoffs, the Whitehouse Ladycats enter the 2023 volleyball campaign looking for even more success.
“I am excited to see what they do this year,” Whitehouse head volleyball coach Britney Nordin said. “We did lose some good players, but there’s girls ready to step up.”
Among the departures was Louisiana Tech signee Megan Cooley.
The Ladycats still have a formidable unit in place ready to challenge for the District 15-5A championship.
“We talk about being a good team, following that mentality, work ethic, working hard, plus being good teammates and team chemistry,” Nordin said. “This group really does embody that. Everything they do, they really try their all. They give everything in everything they do, whether it’s on the court or offseason training. This has been a fun senior group that’s continued to push all four years.”
Nordin was with seniors Sarah Cyr, Addison Fowler, Camden Bizot and Faith Miller at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“We want to win,” Cyr said. “I think that’s everyone’s goal. We have a really good team this year, so I think we’re going to make it happen.”
“I think the expectation this season is to put 100 percent work ethic into everything,” Fowler said.
“I think honestly, just enjoy it and have fun and just take in all of the memories while we can,” Bizot said. “It’s crazy how fast this season is going to go by, so I think we should just live it while we can.”
“I think this year, we need to have a good attitude,” Miller said. “I feel like the skill level all around is pretty good. And I feel like if all of us come together, it will be a great year.”
The Ladycats went 30-13 last season, swept Kingwood Park in bi-district and then fell to Lucas Lovejoy in the area round. Whitehouse has had three 30-win seasons since 2017.
Whitehouse will open the 2023 season at home in a tri-match against Tyler Legacy and Gilmer on Aug. 8.