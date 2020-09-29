Whitehouse standout Kate Idrogo is following in the steps of her father, John, in that she has picked a Southland Conference school that wears purple to continue her education and volleyball career.
While her father, a former Tyler Lee baseball star, played in the Purple and White of Stephen F. Austin State University, Kate has picked a different state and school. She has committed to the Purple and White of Northwestern State University.
She has made a verbal commitment to Natchitoches, Louisiana school.
Idrogo also plays soccer and runs track for the LadyCats.
She has been on the AVCA Phenom Watch List for the Class of 2021 from 2017 to 2019. Idrogo was All-East Texas and Defensive Co-Most Valuable Player on the 2019 District 16-5A volleyball team. She helped the LadyCats to bi-district and area championships and a regional quarterfinals berth.
Idrogo was also Academic All-District in 2018 and 2019.
She has traveled the nation competing in select volleyball.
In soccer she was all-district both on the field and on the academic team in 2018 and 2019, helping the LadyCats to the playoffs and the District 18-5A championship. She was also All-East Texas in soccer.
In district track for 2018, she won the gold in the 800-meter run and finished second in the long jump, qualifying for regionals.
The first day athletes may sign national letters is Nov. 11.
