Whitehouse Tyler Metro Track recently competed at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas in Corpus Christi.
The 10 and under girls 4x400-meter relay team took second overall, marking the first time in several years that a Region 6 team had medaled in the event and the first time in more than 17 years that the Whitehouse Tyler Metro Track 4x400-meter relay team had placed top three in the event, according to assistant coach Jamie Mims. Running on the relay team were Lanie Seal, Lorienne Joi Brooks, Angy Barerra and McKinley Mims.
Barrera and Mims attend school together at Orr Elementary.
“It is awesome to know we’re ranked second in all of Texas,” Barerra said. “This is my first year, and I have trained only three months. I ran hard, and to be honest, I never ran long distances before. I made great friends, learned to support each other and teach each other strength from the heart.”
“This is a dream of mine since I started running with Whitehouse Tyler Metro when I was 7 years old,” Mims said. “I have been to the Summer Games of Texas three years in a row and have been so close to medaling.This is my second year in a row to be the Region 6 champs for the 4x400 relay in the girls 10 and under category. So for me, I had to step up and be the captain of the relay and lead them to victory. We were so close in bringing home the gold, but silver is pretty cool. When I crossed the finish line, my mom yelled out 'You got second!" and I'm like 'Yeah mom, I know!' Then she repeated again, "Honey, you got second!" Then I was like "Are you serious?" It was so funny.
"I really want to thank my head coach ToTo Brown, Coach Amber Massenburge and my parents, who also were my coaches, and my siblings and family who are my biggest fans. They all have seen how hard I have worked the last three years to achieve my dream of being a state champion. Their love and support is what has guided me to be who I am today. I also want to thank my new 'relay sisters' and all of my 'track sisters'. We have been through a lot over the years. We have stuck together, supported each other, kept pushing each other and look where we are — we have brought home the regional title and ranked second in the state of Texas.”
Brooks attends Caldwell Arts Academy.
“I’m excited for this to happen, especially in my first year,” Brooks said. “I really didn't know what to expect at first, but now I understand how important this is. Representing Metro Track and the city of Tyler is great. It's definitely been hard. Between school, homework and everything, we practice three days a week and I even train with my Dad. The coaches expect us to strive to be the best and that's what helps us. Our relay team has worked hard these past few months and we never gave up — we got better every time we ran.
“I would like to especially thank my relay team, my coaches and family for their support and encouragement. My plan is to continue to work, train and get better each year. Metro Track Club is the best."
Seal is a homeschool student.
“It was amazing,” Seal said. “We trained very hard for this. Every week we practiced together. We trained on our time and handoffs. I trained in the mornings and evenings several times a week. As a team we pushed each other at practice and our coaches worked hard with us three times a week.
"I'm so thankful the Lord has allowed me to have this opportunity. Me and my family are very thankful for Tyler Metro and all of the hard work they put into this program. I love my team very much.”
Region 6 covers all of East Texas, including 19 counties.
More than 300 athletes from Region 6 qualified for the event, and 82 of them were from the Whitehouse Tyler Metro Track Club.
There were 17 regions represented and approximately 10,000 athletes participating.
The top three from each event medaled and the fourth through eighth-place finishers earned ribbons.
Other medalists were: the boys 8U 4x100 relay team of Amir Redd, J’Carta Watkins, Ravyn Hayward Jr. and Daylen Bailey earning silver; Redd earning bronze in the 8U boys 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash; DeCaila Bailey earning silver in the 14U girls 400-meter dash; and Zion Smith earning silver in the 16U girls triple jump.
Earning ribbons were: Daylen Bailey, seventh place, 8U boys 50-meter dash; 10U girls 4x100 relay (Jalyla Anderson, Anyriah Anderson, Jaileah Massenburge and Brooklyn Wyatt, seventh place; 10U boys 4x100 relay (Bryan Lightner, King Griffin, AJ Asberry and Cameron Cockerham), fifth place; Janyriah Anderson, sixth place 10U girls 200-meter dash; Drew Wisner, fifth place, 12U boys 800-meter run; Decaila Bailey, sixth place, 14U girls 200-meter dash; Mariyah Coon, eighth place, 14U girls triple jump; Bryson Johnson, fourth place, 14U boys triple jump; Jaiden Kemp, eighth place, 14U boys triple jump; Jeremiah McClenton, fourth place, 14U boys shot put; Bryson Johnson, fifth place, 14U boys long jump; 14U girls 4x100 relay (Decaila Bailey, Mariyah Coon, Einyah Hanson and Jenae Hollie), eighth place; Kenley Vining, sixth place, 14U girls 800-meter run; Elijah Hayward, sixth place, 16U boys 100-meter dash; Elijah Hayward, fourth place, 16U boys 200-meter dash; Allinah Edwards, fifth place, 16U girls high jump; Zion Smith, fourth place, 16U girls long jump; and 18U girls 4x100 relay (Ahnesty Shurme, Elizabeth Adams, Mariah Gooden and Lanajah Ticey), fifth place.