Whitehouse and Tyler High each grabbed three superlatives with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Boys Soccer Team for the 2023 season.
Luke Neely was named the MVP. The senior had 35 goals and nine assists.
Beaux Benson was named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year with Longview’s Erik Torres. The junior allowed 28 goals with 87 saves.
Justin Manton was named the Coach of the Year.
Tyler’s Isac Mojica was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Damian Razo was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. Amir Perez was tabbed as the Newcomer of the Year.
Longview’s Parker Kelsey and Michael Smith earned the respective Utility Player of the Year and Sophomore of the Year awards.
Pine Tree’s Aaron Bocanegra was named Midfielder of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Longview: Alex Flores, Jared Zuniga, Karsten Guerra, Miguel Rojo; Pine Tree: Edgar Bocanegra, David Rodriguez; Hallsville: Jacob Vazquez; Marshall: Tony Kiel; Mount Pleasant: Erik Soto, John Zelaya, Nathan Gandara; Tyler High: Francisco Xavier Robles, Ramiro Mendoza, James Brigido, Freddy Castillo; Whitehouse: Javi Gonzalez, Nathan Udojic, Jaki Kadi, Diego Gonzalez, Landon Neely; Texas High: Seth Trusty, Luckey Hbhulimen
SECOND TEAM
Longview: Anthony Monsivais, Stephen Gaskin, Diego Barbosa; Pine Tree: Giovanni Zamora, Jassiel Rivera, Chris Resendiz; Marshall: Modesto Serrato, Jesus Jaimes; Mount Pleasant: Alan Barboza, Rogelio Rios, Ernesto Hernandez; Tyler High: Emmanuel Rodriguez, Jose Victoriano, Samuel Hernandez; Whitehouse: Braxton Ladwig, Leo Gamez, Aaron Cerda; Texas High: Braden McKinnon, Matthew Delk
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Ayden Gonzalez, Caden Hardison, Alex Blanco; Pine Tree: Jai’lyn Ryan, Alex Mireles, Alberto Alba; Hallsville: Ali Mayahi, Oliver Dilday, Ty Gustavsen; Marshall: Noah Peralta; Tyler High: Isaiah Olivares, Brian Bustos; Whitehouse: Carter Cox, Caiden Micheaux, Abdul Salmon; Texas High: Michael Moya, Daniel Lee, Diego Perez