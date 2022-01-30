JACKSONVILLE — The Whitehouse Wildcats competed in the Jacksonville Tennis Tournament, capturing both the top boys and girls singles championships.
Ashton Aguilar won the boys A singles championship (6-4, 6-4 over a Nacogdoches player) and Ainsley Anderson captured the girls A singles title (6-4, 7-5 over a Bullard player).
In mixed doubles, Avril Cook and R. Charania placed second in the A draw with teammates Luke Fleming and Abigail Zhang placing fourth.
Heaven Legleu captured first place in the girls B singles draw.
Noah Peters was second in boys B singles with Mariella Gastilo and Sara White placing third in girls B doubles. The girls team of Skylar Leach and Jacie Gregory won the girls A doubles consolation.
Jordan Craft won over a team from Hudson 8-4 for consolation crown in the B boys singles draw.
The Wildcats will compete in the Super Bowl Tournament this week in Coppell. Top teams from Class 5A and 6A will be taking part.