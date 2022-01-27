The Whitehouse LadyCats captured seven gold medals, including two relay events, to highlight their runner-up finish in the team race in the District 15-5A Swimming & Diving Meet held Jan. 22 in Texarkana.
Ellie Lemmert, a freshmen from Brownsboro, was named the Swimmer of the Meet. She trains with the Tyler Rose Aquatic Club in Tyler.
Also, Tyler sophomore Naomi Moody finished fifth in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 backstroke, qualifying her for both events in regionals.
The Lady Lions finished sixth in the meet with seven points.
Texas High won the girls meet with 123 points, edging Whitehouse, which totaled 119. They were followed by Longview (97), Mount Pleasant (36), Brownsboro (16), Tyler (7) and New Diana (3).
The Region IV meet is scheduled for Feb. 4-5 at Lewisville ISD Eastside Aquatics Center in The Colony. The top six advance to regionals.
In the boys meet, Whitehouse finished second to Texas High.
Tyler junior Brian Curry placed 15th in the 100 freestyle and 19th in the 50 free, while freshman Kelvin Crawford was 11th in the 100 free and 20th in the 50 free.
Texas High also won the boys meet with 230 points. The Tigers were followed by Whitehouse (114), Longview (57), Hallsville (28), Mount Pleasant (23) and New Diana (19).
GIRLS
Abbie Lavender and Campbell Lavender each captured two individual golds for Whitehouse with Anna Matthews adding a gold.
Campbell Lavender, 16, captured the 200 individual medley in a time of two minutes and 24.07 seconds, and 100 butterfly (1:04.99). Other Whitehouse swimmers placing in the 100 fly were Kali Weippert (5th) and Kacy Langford (6th).
Abbie Lavender, 14, won the 200 freestyle (2:04.94) and 500 freestyle (5:31.80). Teammate Katelyn Wyatt was seventh in the 200 free.
Matthews, 14, was tops in the 100 backstroke (1:07.34) and second in the 200 IM. Wyatt was fifth in the 100 back.
The Lavenders and Matthews helped the LadyCats win two relay events — 200 medley (2:04.76) and 400 freestyle (4:05.39).
Madison Wilson, 17, swam the anchor on the 200 medley and was also a member of the 400 freestyle. She was sixth in the 50 free, followed by teammates Megan Wall (11th), Weippert (14th) and Langford (15th).
Lemmert won the 100 freestyle in a time of 57.78 and was second in the 50 free. Wilson was sixth in the 100 free, while Wall was 11th.
Whitehouse picked up a bronze medal in the 200 freestyle relay behind swimmers Wall, Weippert, Langford and Wyatt in a time of 2:19.46.
BOYS
Gabe Rogers, of Whitehouse, won the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:54.01. Teammates Aden Johnson was fourth and Brady Cates was sixth. Rogers added a bronze in the 100 back (57.41). Whitehouse teammates also placing in the 100 back were Carson Cooley (6th) and Levi McGee (7th).
Kaden Sims, of New Diana, captured two events — 200 freestyle (1:48.28) and 100 free (49.15).
The Wildcats were second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:46.92. Texas High won with a clocking of 1:44.47.
Members of the WHHS 200 medley team were Rogers, Macen Beard, Grayson Dosser and Johnson.
Whitehouse was also second in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:43.02. Relay members were Matt Matulich, Dosser, Luke Wood and Cooley.
The Wildcats took the silver in the 400 free relay as well in a clocking of 3:29.79. Members of the squad were Rogers. Matulich, Johnson and Beard.
Beard captured the silver in the 100 backstroke in a clocking of 1:02.91. Teammates Haden Wallace (10th) and Eli Terry (11th) also placed.
Beard picked up a bronze medal in the 100 with a clocking of 49.58. Also placing were teammates Matulich (7th), Wood (8th) and Karson Soward (10th).
In the 200 free, Whitehouse teammates Matulich and Cates were fifth and sixth, respectively. McGee was eighth.
Wildcats placing in the 200 IM were: 5, Dosser; 6, Cooley; 7, Harrison Mallett; and 9, Soward.
Cameron Upchurch of Hallsville won the 50 free. Whitehouse's Johnson (6th), Mereck Fandohan (8th), Wood (10th) and Wallace (T15) all placed.
WHHS swimmers in the 100 butterfly were: 5, Dosser; 6, Mallett; 9, Fandohan; and 10, Terry. Gilmer's Seth Ball was 11th.