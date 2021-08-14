DUNCANVILLE — The Whitehouse LadyCats won their pool to advance to the Top Bracket of the Duncanville Volleyball Tournament of Champions.
On Friday, the LadyCats defeated Carrollton R.L. Turner, South Grand Prairie and Crowley.
In brackeet play on Saturday, Whitehouse fell to Tomball Concordia Lutheran and Waxahachie.
Some standouts for the weekend for the LadyCats included Maddie Herrington (11 aces, 34 digs)), Madyson Nunez (9 aces, 16 kills, 5 blocks), Megan Cooley (29 kills), Macy Cabell (32 assists), Ashley Rhame (30 assists) and Avery Taylor (36 digs).
Whitehouse (4-3) is scheduled to play in Lindale on Tuesday, taking on the Lady Eagles and Corsicana. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.