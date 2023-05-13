ENNIS — Whitehouse head baseball coach Greg Branch sent starting pitcher Ethan Stone a text on Saturday morning.
It said, “You’re a senior, this is what you dream about. Go take care of business, and we’ll score enough to win.”
“And he did it today,” Branch said.
Stone allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks in seven innings as Whitehouse completed a sweep of Ennis with a 4-1 win over Saturday. Whitehouse won Game 1, 3-2, on Thursday.
“I wasn’t hitting my spots very well,” Stone said. “I was just relying on great catching back there, helping me out, spotting me up a little bit. I battled through the lineup again, just battle; I had to battle.
“I had full trust in my defense. They made some spectacular plays today. They played their butts off. They got that win. I thank them.”
Keegan McCord was the other half of the battery for the Wildcats.
“At the start of the game, it was a little shaky for him, not going to lie,” McCord said. “But we got through some tough times, and as he started warming up, he started hitting his spots and just making good pitches to get the out. They were just swinging at really good pitches, getting themselves out.”
McCord also came through big at the plate. His RBI single in the top of the second inning drove in Michael Dudolski, who led off the inning with a single, to put the Wildcats on the board. Peyton Blackmon, who also singled, scored on an error, and McCord’s courtesy runner, Carson Willingham, came in to score on a wild pitch to make the score 3-0 .
“That was huge for us,” McCord said. “Everything compiles together with our team. Once you get something going, it all just starts coming and flowing, so that first RBI felt amazing, and we just kept going.”
“They just stuck to the gameplan,” Branch said. “We had a gameplan coming into today against (Luke) Regas, their pitcher. If we can just get the leadoff on, we’re so good with our short game. We’re so athletic. We can figure a way out a way to get them in. So if we can just string a few things together, then we can score in a hurry.”
The Wildcats’ three-run frame came after Regas struck out the side in the first inning.
Ennis got a run on a passed ball in the bottom of the third inning. Aiden Rejcek led off with a double and came around to score to cut the Whitehouse lead to 3-1. The Wildcats got the run back in the top of the fourth. Luke Caussey singled and scored on a two-out error on a ball put in play by Collin McLemore.
Stone and the Whitehouse defense did the rest. Among those making defensive plays was Whitehouse center fielder Jermod McCoy.
After winning a gold medal in both the long jump and triple jump on Friday at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin, McCoy made two sliding catches on shallow balls hit to center. He also had a single at the plate.
“It feels amazing,” McCoy said. “I don’t even know what to say right now. I’m pumped. It’s a blessing. A lot of people don’t get to do it. It’s exciting.”
Braden Bean led the Wildcats with two hits. McCoy, Dudolski, Blackmon, Caussey and McCord all added a hit.
The Wildcats scored four runs off of Regas with five hits in four innings. Regas had four strikeouts — only one after the first inning — with two walks, and Whitehouse was able to run his pitch count up, forcing Ennis to go to Rejcek for the final three innings. Rejcek allowed two hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
Rejcek had two hits with a double for Ennis (20-10-1). Gavin Ramirez added a double.
Whitehouse (29-6) will take on Lucas Lovejoy (24-6-1) in the regional quarterfinals. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitehouse. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Lovejoy. Game 3, if needed, will be at noon Saturday at Forney.