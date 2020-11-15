WHITEHOUSE — Led by seniors Ryann Foster, Kate Idrogo, Aja Williams and Hannah House, the Whitehouse LadyCats scored a 3-0 win over the Tyler High Lady Lions on Friday in the16-5A regular season volleyball finale at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The LadyCats won 25-20, 25-20, 25-23.
Some standout for the Whitehouse varisty included: Megan Cooley ( 3 aces, 4 kills), Idrogo (6 kills, 14 digs), Maddie Herrington (6 kills, 14 digs), Williams (4 kills), Paige Cooley (4 kills), Foster (9 assists) and Hannah House (16 digs_.
Whitehouse (10-9) finishes as runner-up in district with an 8-2 record. The LadyCats will play Hallsville in bi-district this week.
The Lady Lions placed fourth in district with a 5-5 record. Tyler will play District 15-5A winner Sulphur Springs in bi-district. The playoff game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Grand Saline High School.
Huntsville finished first in district, followed by Whitehouse, Lufkin and Tyler.
Whitehouse won both the JV (25-19, 25-8) and freshmen (25-11, 25-7) matches. Both the Whitehouse JV and freshmen teams finished as undefeated district champions.