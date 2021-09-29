Michael Dudolski recently got his driver’s license, and on Tuesday, the Class of 2024 Whitehouse High School baseball standout decided the path to his future as he announced his commitment to play for Texas A&M University.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/Vrm1mYIT5x— Michael Dudolski (@themichael2024) September 29, 2021
“I’m really happy for him and excited for his family,” Whitehouse head baseball coach Greg Branch said. “It’s a great decision overall. I live with a bunch of Aggies too, so we were all really excited for him. It’s a big weight off of his shoulders making the decision now, where he can really zone in on playing high school baseball with his teammates. He’s such a competitor and hard worker. I’m glad to see his hard work pay off.”
Branch said Dudolski had official offers from Texas A&M, Texas and Florida International, while also receiving strong interest from Michigan, Wichita State and Louisiana-Lafayette.
“He’s really burst onto the scene from late summer to the fall by hitting 90 on the radar gun several different times,” Branch said. “And being able to run the times he’s running at different camps and showcases, he’s burst onto the scene lately.”
Dudolski earned Tyler Morning Telegraph Newcomer of the Year honors this past season as a freshman. Dudolski was 4-1 on the mound with a 1.19 ERA and did not allow a run in 27 district innings. At the plate, Dudolski hit .286 with 23 RBI, five doubles, four triples, 22 runs and 13 stolen bases.
“First and foremost, they’re getting a competitor,” Branch said. “Michael loves to compete, no matter what he’s doing. The thing that impresses most people is that the moment is never too big for him. Even as a freshman, we put him in so many different situations that most kids would be uncomfortable in. He strives in that. He’s a guy that goes to the mound and is a bulldog out there. In the field, he’s diving all over the place. He’s a great baseball player, a smart kid and a super competitor.”
Dudolski played six different positions for the Wildcats last season — pitcher, third base, shortstop and all three spots in the outfield.
“He’s a guy that we can stick anywhere and know he can perform at a high level,” Branch said. “That was the thing that made him so attractive for A&M, they loved his versatility. A handful of schools said he could play multiple spots for them too. With his speed and athleticism, his ability to throw the ball hard and hit the ball hard, it’s attractive to a lot of colleges.”
The Aggies are getting ready for their first season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle, who coached multiple East Texans during his time at TCU. Texas A&M currently has two players from East Texas on its roster — Gabe Craig of Grace Community School and Tyler Junior College and Wyatt Tucker of Douglass.