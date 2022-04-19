WHITEHOUSE — Luke Caussey allowed a hit in the first inning and that was the last hit of the night for the Huntsville Hornets.
The Whitehouse left-hander had just three baserunners reach all game as he spun a one-hit shutout in a 8-0 victory over Huntsville on Tuesday night at the Whitehouse ISD Baseball/Softball Complex.
Mason Monjares had a two-out single in the first, but Caussey got Luke Durham to ground out to third for the third out. Travis Tester reached on a two-out error in the second before Caussey got Christian Milum to fly out to right field for the final out to start a string of 14 consecutive retired before a hit by pitch with one out in the seventh. He came back with two straight strikeouts to end the game.
“After that one hit, it was hit after hit, but right to people, and my defense worked behind me well,” Caussey said. “I felt good, everybody felt good, hitting wise, as well. It was a good win for us.”
Caussey finished the night with four strikeouts.
“Luke has been so good on the mound,” Whitehouse head coach Greg Branch said. “For a kid that didn’t pitch a lot last year, he has been so solid starting on the mound for us this year. It was an outstanding job by Luke and an outstanding job by all of our kids.”
Whitehouse got on the board in the bottom of the third. Collin McLemore walked, stole second and third and scored on an RBI single by Luke Caussey.
Keegan McCord led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple and after Huntsville pitcher Bun Shelly struck out the next two batters and got JJ Idrogo on a two-strike count. Idrogo came through with a two-out single to make the score 2-0.
The Wildcats added another run in the fifth inning as Huntsville committed two errors in the outfield.
Whitehouse tacked on five runs in the sixth inning for good measure. McLemore had an RBI single in the inning, and Coltan Eikner had an RBI triple. The Wildcats had the bases loaded with a chance to end the game via the 10-run rule.
Idrogo had three hits for Whitehouse. McCord had two hits. Eikner, McLemore and Caussey all added a hit.
“We’ve talked about rolling into the postseason as a hot team,” Branch said. “We’ve won four out of the last five and trying to make it eight out of nine going into the postseason.”
Whitehouse (16-10, 8-4) will play at Huntsville (8-18, 3-9) on Friday. The Wildcats will then host White Oak on Saturday before two next week against Tyler High.
———
Former Whitehouse Wildcat — Class of 2003 — threw out the ceremonial first pitch to McCord before taking a pitcher with the team.
“It’s really cool to come back,” Tomlin said. “I’ve been wanting to come back here and watch them play for a long time, but when baseball is going on, I haven’t really had the chance. It’s cool to get to watch these guys play.”
Tomlin has had a 12-year career in Major League Baseball with the Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves. He has been a professional baseball player since being drafted by the Indians in the 19th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.
He pitched in the 2016 World Series with Cleveland and won a championship with the Braves in 2021.
Tomlin is still technically a free agent but said he is “semi-retired.”
“If the right opportunity comes, I will go back and play for sure,” Tomlin said. “I’ve enjoyed spending time with my girls, my son and my wife. I haven’t been to the lake with them in 18 years, so it will be nice to go on a boat and have a summer with them for once.”
Tomlin also signed some autographs for young fans while at the game.