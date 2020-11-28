WHITEHOUSE — Quarterback Joey Conflitti accounted for five touchdowns as Whitehouse defeated Jacksonville 42-14 on Friday in a District 9-5A Division II football game at Wildcat Stadium.
The victory moves Whitehouse to 8-1 on the season and 5-1 in district. The Wildcats will go for a share of the league championship on Friday, Dec. 4 when they travel to Texarkana to meet Texas High (9-0, 6-0).
The Indians fall to 1-8 on the season and 1-5 in district. Jacksonville will conclude its regular on Dec. 4, hosting Mount Pleasant.
Conflitti tossed three touchdown passes and ran for two others. He connected on 12 of 18 passing attempts for 144 yards with two TD tosses to Reed Alexander (48 and 8 yards) and to Trevor Theiring (18 yards). On the ground, Conflitti scored from the 1 and 2.
Matthew Gooden led the Wildcats' ground attack with 151 yards on 22 carries.
Jacksonville scored first when quarterback Patrick Clater hit Tony Penson for a 31-yard TD. Jose Solano booted the PAT and the Indians led 7-0 with 11:06 on the clock. Kevin Hernandez returned the kickoff 39 yards to the Wildcats' 32 to set up the touchdown.
Under four minutes later, Conflitti found the end zone on a 1-yard dive. Ben Harris' PAT tied the game at 7-7.
Whitehouse took a 21-7 halftime lead as Conflitti hit Alexander for a 48-yard TD pass with 9:23 showing in the second quarter. Harris' PAT made it 14-7. With 40.9 seconds on the clock, Conflitti found Alexander again from 8 yards. Harris booted the extra point for a 21-7 lead.
The Wildcats kept the pressure on by scoring two TDs in the third quarter.
Jayden Brandon had an interception to set up Whitehouse's fourth TD — Conflitti hit Theiring from 18 yards. Harris added the PAT and a 28-7 advantage.
With 3:08 on the scoreboard, Conflitti scored from the two. Harris' kick put the Wildcats ahead 35-7.
The Wildcats used defense for their final TD when Braiden Mathews scored a one-yard fumble return. Harris kicked the extra point and with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter, Whitehouse led 42-7.
The Indians scored with 5:15 on the clock as Ryan McCown tossed a 33-yard TD pass to Latrail Rivers. Solano kicked the PAT.
Kris Roberts had a fumble recovery for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats limited the Indians to 32 yards rushing on 22 attempts.
Whitehouse scored on drives of 64, 68, 74 and 80 yards.
McCown hit on 8 of 11 passing attempts for 80 yards and a TD with Calter connecting on 5 of 12 passing attempts for 73 yards, along with a TD and an interception.