WHITEHOUSE — Sophomore Joey Conflitti tossed two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Whitehouse past Corsicana 33-14 Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
The win keeps Whitehouse (3-0) undefeated while Corsicana drops to 1-2.
Conflitti completed 20 of 25 for 194 yards and two touchdowns – both of which went to senior Trevor Theiring who led all players with nine catches for 79 yards and scores of 14 and 21. Sophomore receiver Reed Alexander also produced with five receptions for 88 yards. Whitehouse combined for 134 yards on the ground, led by sophomore Mikevic Hall’s 58 on six carries.
Corsicana quarterback Solomon James connected on two scoring passes of his own in the loss, going 6 of 18 for 94 yards and touchdowns of 24 and 19 yards. The first one went to George Foster and the second one went to Damarius Daniels late in the second half.
Conflitti and the Wildcats were stuck in neutral early on against a determined Corsicana defense. Whitehouse went three-and-out on its first possession and was in danger of doing it again late in the first quarter, facing a third-and-14 from its own 35.
One individual effort play changed the momentum. Conflitti fired a pass to sophomore Reed Alexander, who broke through three Corsicana tacklers to get into the open field, racing 51 yards to the Tigers 14.
Two plays later, Conflitti delivered a strike to Theiring, who was wide open in the back of the end zone for a 6-0 lead. Ben Harris converted the PAT to make it 7-0 with 3:27 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats’ special teams then doubled the lead. Dominic Rayford slipped through and stuffed Corsicana’s punt attempt from deep in its territory. The loose football was scooped up by Monte Burns who then took it back the other was for a 20-yard score and 13-0 lead with 1:36 to play in the first.
Corsicana answered with its lone scoring drive of the half. A 28-yard run by K.J. Armstrong moved the Tigers into Whitehouse territory. On first-and-10 from the 24, junior Solomon James rifled a 24-yard touchdown pass to George Foster. The PAT by Kevin Cano cut the Wildcats lead to 13-7 with 10:38 remaining in the half.
The Wildcats tacked on another score in the final minutes of the second quarter. A 27-yard run by Mikevic Hall pushed Whitehouse into Tiger territory to the 27. On third-and-15 from the 21, Conflitti bought enough time to find Theiring for a 21-yard touchdown in the back left corner of the end zone.
Harris’ booted the PAT for a 20-7 halftime lead.
The Wildcats took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 59 yards in 16 plays, taking nearly eight minutes off the clock before Matthew Gooden punched it in for a 2-yard touchdown and 26-7 lead.
Corsicana’s scoring hookup between James and Jones cut Whitehouse’s lead to 26-14 with 8:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Whitehouse answered back with a final scoring drive, capped by a 2-yard keeper from Conflitti.
The Wildcats are off next week before beginning District 9-5A Division II on the road at Nacogdoches on Oct. 23.