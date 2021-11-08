Whitehouse junior quarterback Joey Conflitti announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon that he will be transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
I would like to announce that I will be transferring to IMG to finish my spring and Senior year of football! I am very blessed and excited to start a new journey with the amazing staff and players! @CoachChris_D @CoachKyleBrey @CoachGouldIMG @IMGAFootball @OldSchoolQB— Joey Conflitti 🏈 (@joeyconflitti) November 8, 2021
Conflitti was 83 of 155 for 923 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in seven games of action this season as the Wildcats went 2-8.
Conflitti went 7 of 14 for 43 yards with two interceptions in Friday’s season finale against Texas High. Conflittli started the first four games of the season, including throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns against Nacogdoches, but has attempted just 23 total passes in three appearances since Oct. 1.
As a sophomore, Conflitti was 173 of 276 for 1,684 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also had five rushing touchdowns in leading the Wildcats to an 8-3 record.
IMG Academy has a national team and also a varsity team that competes in a Class 3A Florida schedule. Both IMG teams are 9-0 this season.