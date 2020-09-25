FORNEY — Whitehouse sophomore quarterback Joey Conflitti threw four touchdown passes, two of which went to DeCarlton Wilson, in a 31-15 win over Forney on Friday in the Wildcats’ season opener at City Bank Stadium.
Conflitti finished 28 of 35 for 198 yards while Wilson had 12 catches for 90 yards. Trevor Thiering also grabbed two touchdowns, finishing with eight grabs for 57 yards.
Whitehouse (1-0) was in command throughout, thanks to the Wildcats forcing six Forney turnovers, two of which were fumbles recovered by senior Kris Roberts. Whitehouse held Forney in check, save for one long passing touchdown in the first half and a late scoring drive with the game already out of reach.
Forney (0-1) quarterback Jake White passed for 153 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Whitehouse took control in the early minutes by forcing Forney into mistakes on special teams. The first one set up the Wildcats’ first score.
After Forney punt returner muffed his attempted fair catch, Wildcats senior Monte Burns pounced upon the football inside Forney’s 5.
Two plays later, Whitehouse tailback Matthew Gooden pushed his way into the end zone for the first score of the year and the first of many for the Wildcats in the game. It gave the Cats a 6-0 lead with 5:38 remaining in the first quarter.
White was bottled up in the first quarter, but on his first snap of the second frame, he pump faked to freeze the Wildcats secondary and enable Braden Benjamin to slip behind. That gave White a wide open receiver and he found him, connecting with Benjamin for a 74-yard catch and run touchdown. The PAT by Cameron Newell gave the home side a 7-6 lead with 11:01 left in the second.
It was the lone highlight for the home side to cheer for most of the game.
The rest of the contest featured stifling defense by Whitehouse and pass completions by Conflitti.
Trailing the first time, the Wildcats responded with their most impressive drive of the half.
Whitehouse went 70 yards in 17 plays, converting a fourth and short and several third downs — twice with powerful runs by Iven Washington — to move deep into Forney territory.
Conflitti took over from there, connecting on psses to Thiering and Reed Alexander before tossing a 4-yard touchdown fade to Wilson, who outleaped his defender to haul in the TD for a 12-7 lead with 3:58 left in the half.
Whitehouse’s defense was not finished. Junior Samuel Cook picked off White at the Wildcats 30 and returned it the other way 45 yards.
With first down at the Forney 20, Conflitti fired a 5-yard pass to Theiring before again hooking up with Wilson for the TD. This time Wilson showed off his moves on the ground, snatching a quick pass and juking past a defender for a 15-yard score to lead 18-7 at halftime.
Conflitti dialed up two more touchdown passes in the second half, both going to Theiring. The first was a 15-yard slant to make it 24-7 in the third quarter and the last one was a 20-yard hookup for a 30-7 lead. Raungsang Gummer converted the PAT to make the score 31-7 with 8:39 remaining.
Forney responded with its best drive of the game, headlined by running back Jaylin Phillips who had carries of 42 and 4 yards before polishing it off with an 11-yard TD.
But it was too little too late as Whitehouse took the ball back and ran the clock down to finish off a season-opeing win.
Whitehouse is scheduled to visit Royse City on Oct. 2, while the Jackrabbits host Midlothian.