WHITEHOUSE — Students from Nuon’s Martial Arts Academy brought home seven state titles from a weekend championship in Denton where eight students placed in various categories.
The AOK 2021 State Championship is an open tournament where students compete from several disciplines, including karate, kung fu and taekwondo. Students competed in katas — or forms — weapons, sparring and board-breaking.
Winners were:
Noah Martin — first place in board-breaking, third place in traditional forms, third place in creative breaking
Jackson Walker — second place in sparring and third place in traditional forms
Ashley Webb — first place in sparring, first place in open forms and first place in traditional forms
Izzy Webb — first place in traditional forms and first place in sparring
Nathan Webb — second place in sparring, second place in traditional forms and third place in open forms
Gwen Williams — second place in weapons and third place in traditional forms
Alek Young — third place in forms, second place in hand-breaking and third place in elbow-breaking
Ben Young — first place in hand-breaking and first place in foot-breaking
Instructor and gym owner Sam Nuon said students Anthony Griffin, Creadyn Jones and Brantley Shoemaker did not place but “did an amazing job.”
Nuon said the number of wins was a first for him and that he is extremely proud the showing.
“Everyone was faced with tough competition but managed to stay calm and focused. I have never had this many students receive this many awards at a state competition,” Nuon said. “It brings me great joy to be a part of their journey and to see them achieve recognition for their hard work and dedication.”
For more information, call Nuon’s Martial Arts at (903) 279-7313.