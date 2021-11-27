WHITEHOUSE — Jayden Brandon posted a double-double as Whitehouse took a 62-37 win over All Saints in the TABO Classic Saturday night at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.

Brandon finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Whitehouse jumped out to a 13-5 lead, but the Trojans used a 7-2 run to close the first quarter to cut the score to 15-12 after Drew Jackson knocked down a three.

The Willdcats were able to extend their lead to 34-22 at halftime as Brandon scored inside on an assist from DeCarlton Wilson in the final seconds. Whitehouse opened the second half on a 6-0 run and led 49-33 after three quarters.

Max Clemons had 11 points for Whitehouse. Other scorers were Bryson Hawkins 9; Keller Smith 7; Wilson 6; Tristan Smith 4; Easton Mayo 3; Isaac Lacy 3; Dylan Acker 3; and Caedmon Humphrey 2.

Cullen Walker led All Saints with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jackson had 8 points and five assists. Mill Walters and Cameron Reid each scored 5 points. Paul Ceccoli had 3 points and 10 boards, and Dawson Thames added 2 points.

LaPoynor 77, Bishop Gorman 42 — Evan Almeida, Cooper Gracey and Dijuan Whitehead all had 19 points to lead LaPoynor to a 77-42 win over the Crusaders.

Almeida also had 11 rebounds, six steals and four assists. Gracey had 11 rebounds, and Whitehead had seven rebounds.

LaPoynor jumped out to a 12-0 lead with 3-pointers by Almeida and Gracey. The trio, adding Whitehead, accounted for all 12 points in the run.

Gorman got a putback from Adam Favre with 2:44 left in the first quarter to get ion the board. LaPoynor led 14-5 after the first quarter.

LaPoynor opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run and led 34-15 at halftime as Sid Cleofe sank a 3-pointer for the Crusaders as time expired.

Cleofe opened the second half with a bucket, and Joseph Richbourg followed with a putback.

LaPoynor led 62-27 after three quarters.

Cleofe led Gorman with 12 points and six steals. Alex Barriga had 10 points. Ryan Richbourg scored points. Favre had 6 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Todd had 5 points, six rebounds, four blocks and five steals, and Joseph Richbourg added 10 points.

Matt Driskell had 10 points for LaPoynor. Cort Reid had 5 points, six steals, four rebounds and four assists. Casey Ruiz had 4 points, and Kase Johnston added 1 point.

Center 59 Canton 40 — Jamarion Evans poured in 20 points to lead Center past Canton.

Center led 12-10 early and ended the first quarter with a 6-1 run spurt to lead 18-11 after the opening frame.

The Roughriders extended their lead to 25-15 before the Eagles ended the half on an 8-2 run, capped by a three from Layne Etheridge, to cut the score to 27-23 at halftime.

Center outscored Canton 19-6 in the third quarter to add some separation.

Emonte Cross had 13 points for Center, and Da’nijhalon Gipson had 10 points. Other scorers for Center were Jamarine Moore 6; Kedrin Hinson 4; Makel Johnson 4; and Tim Johnson 2.

Ja’Braylon Pickens led Canton with 15 points. Etheridge had 10 points. Other scorers were Trey Grier 8; Jaxon Rhyne 2; Cason Bell 2; Caleb Guy 2; and Cannon Valenzuela 1.

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports