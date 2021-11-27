WHITEHOUSE — Jayden Brandon posted a double-double as Whitehouse took a 62-37 win over All Saints in the TABO Classic Saturday night at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Brandon finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.
Whitehouse jumped out to a 13-5 lead, but the Trojans used a 7-2 run to close the first quarter to cut the score to 15-12 after Drew Jackson knocked down a three.
The Willdcats were able to extend their lead to 34-22 at halftime as Brandon scored inside on an assist from DeCarlton Wilson in the final seconds. Whitehouse opened the second half on a 6-0 run and led 49-33 after three quarters.
Max Clemons had 11 points for Whitehouse. Other scorers were Bryson Hawkins 9; Keller Smith 7; Wilson 6; Tristan Smith 4; Easton Mayo 3; Isaac Lacy 3; Dylan Acker 3; and Caedmon Humphrey 2.
Cullen Walker led All Saints with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jackson had 8 points and five assists. Mill Walters and Cameron Reid each scored 5 points. Paul Ceccoli had 3 points and 10 boards, and Dawson Thames added 2 points.
LaPoynor 77, Bishop Gorman 42 — Evan Almeida, Cooper Gracey and Dijuan Whitehead all had 19 points to lead LaPoynor to a 77-42 win over the Crusaders.
Almeida also had 11 rebounds, six steals and four assists. Gracey had 11 rebounds, and Whitehead had seven rebounds.
LaPoynor jumped out to a 12-0 lead with 3-pointers by Almeida and Gracey. The trio, adding Whitehead, accounted for all 12 points in the run.
Gorman got a putback from Adam Favre with 2:44 left in the first quarter to get ion the board. LaPoynor led 14-5 after the first quarter.
LaPoynor opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run and led 34-15 at halftime as Sid Cleofe sank a 3-pointer for the Crusaders as time expired.
Cleofe opened the second half with a bucket, and Joseph Richbourg followed with a putback.
LaPoynor led 62-27 after three quarters.
Cleofe led Gorman with 12 points and six steals. Alex Barriga had 10 points. Ryan Richbourg scored points. Favre had 6 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Todd had 5 points, six rebounds, four blocks and five steals, and Joseph Richbourg added 10 points.
Matt Driskell had 10 points for LaPoynor. Cort Reid had 5 points, six steals, four rebounds and four assists. Casey Ruiz had 4 points, and Kase Johnston added 1 point.
Center 59 Canton 40 — Jamarion Evans poured in 20 points to lead Center past Canton.
Center led 12-10 early and ended the first quarter with a 6-1 run spurt to lead 18-11 after the opening frame.
The Roughriders extended their lead to 25-15 before the Eagles ended the half on an 8-2 run, capped by a three from Layne Etheridge, to cut the score to 27-23 at halftime.
Center outscored Canton 19-6 in the third quarter to add some separation.
Emonte Cross had 13 points for Center, and Da’nijhalon Gipson had 10 points. Other scorers for Center were Jamarine Moore 6; Kedrin Hinson 4; Makel Johnson 4; and Tim Johnson 2.
Ja’Braylon Pickens led Canton with 15 points. Etheridge had 10 points. Other scorers were Trey Grier 8; Jaxon Rhyne 2; Cason Bell 2; Caleb Guy 2; and Cannon Valenzuela 1.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports