LONGVIEW — For the first time in 15 years, the Whitehouse Ladycats are moving on in the playoffs as they defeated Texas High 45-32 on Tuesday night at Lobo Coliseum.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these five seniors,” first-year Whitehouse head coach Jay Fitts said. They showed a lot of heart. It feels really good. It’s the first time in a really long time here. I’m really lucky to be these kids’ coach and be a part of this.
The last time Whitehouse won a playoff game was in 2007 when it took a 57-54 win over Texas High. The Ladycats lost to Texas High in the first round of the 2015 playoffs, 65-52.
Despite a tough-shooting first quarter and despite Texas High coming back to tie the score at halftime, the Ladycats weren’t letting this opportunity slip away.
“We just got our heads in the game, and we said we’ve got to work together to beat this team because it’s 0-0 now,” senior Machila Dews said. “It’s whoever wants it more.”
And the Ladycats wanted it really bad.
That was even more evident when after leaving the game to a collision in the final minute of the third quarter, senior Maddie Herrington reentered the game with 7:12 to play and played the rest of the way.
“I’m just really proud of them,” Fitts said. “They showed tremendous fight. We had to fight through a lot of adversity with foul trouble and injuries to keep people. The kids just stepped up and made toughness plays.”
Whitehouse was 2 of 14 from the field in the first quarter with senior Susanna Moran making both shots. Texas High was 1 of 12 from the floor in the quarter, and the Ladycats held a 7-4 lead.
Whitehouse led 16-12 after a basket by Dews, but the Lady Tigers got a putback from Anasia Wilcox with 32 seconds left and a layup by Delana Augustus with one second on the clock to tie the score at 16 at halftime.
After the teams traded baskets to start the third quarter, the Ladycats went on an 8-0 run, capped by a Dews triple.
“We just kept building it up and feeding off of each other,” Dews said.
Whitehouse went into the fourth quarter with a 32-23 lead.
Texas High got two quick buckets from Jalyn Golette and Ashanti Northcross early in the fourth quarter to cut the score to 32-27, but the Ladycats once again had an answer. Whitehouse went on a 13-1 run to stretch the lead to 45-28 with 1:44 to play. Texas High scored twice in the final minute, but it was too late.
“It just feels great to get a dub in the playoffs,” Dews said. “Just to be able to have my senior year and make it past the first round, it means a lot. Now, we just have to keep practicing and keep on getting better. We’re ready for the next one.”
That next one is No. 17 Red Oak (24-6), which took a 44-36 win over Crandall on Tuesday.
Moran led Whitehouse with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Dews had 13 points and 11 steals. Massila Kadi scored 9 points. Herrington had 3 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Shayla Hinton added 2 points.
Golette had 8 points and seven rebounds for Texas High. Augustus scored 8 points. Northcross added 6 points and 11 steals.